Swedish Luxury Home lift manufacturer, Cibes enters the Indian market

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): An idea about a home lift in 1947 laid the foundation of the Cibes Lift Group. Today, Cibes is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing manufacturers of low-speed lifts.

Over 60,000 units have already been successfully installed for different clients across the globe. Cibes Lifts are designed and manufactured in Sweden and are distributed worldwide.

The Prime Focus of Cibes Lift India

The Swedish home elevator manufacturer is located at Ambience Mall in Gurugram and with its offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Cibes is in talks to open more showrooms across India.

Cibes Lift had initiated a direct sales model in Asia, back in 2012, for addressing the requirements and demands of clients in the region. It has more than 20 direct subsidiaries in Europe, Asia, and America. The Asian market alone makes up to 20 per cent of the group sales globally and the market is growing rapidly.

The Cibes Product Benefits -

* No Pit, No Shaft Needed.

* Full Customization With Luxurious Interiors

* European Safety Standards.

* No Machine Room

* Patented Screw & Nut Drive system

* Glass On All Sides For A 360 Degree Panoramic View

* Free Standing, Easy To Fit Everywhere

* Indoor or Outdoor, All-Weather Application

* Fast Installation Without Major Structural Alterations

* 'A' rated Energy Consumption. Single or Three Phase Connection.

* Top Quality Made In Sweden, Factory-Direct

The product development, manufacturing, and testing take place in the factory in Gavle, Sweden, to secure quality at all levels. Cibes Lift includes smart packaging solutions to facilitate logistics and installation. According to India's zonal manager Kevin, who talks about a future expansion possibility, this technology can be the next big thing.

"Indian customers are sophisticated, demanding, and have the knowledge of what quality stands for - more so than anywhere else in the world - and that makes Cibes a perfect fit because of the level of quality, design, and service that we provide. We are fully-focused on the Indian market and expect to expand aggressively over the next few years," said Kevin Der Arslanian, Country Manager, Cibes India.

Being said that, India's economy is ready for a brisk change. Consumer spending in India is growing at 12 per cent a year. India's robust economic growth and rising household incomes are expected to increase consumer spending to US $4 trillion by 2025.

Cibes Lift promises to deliver, "From Our Swedish Factory to Your Doorstep".

