VMPL New Delhi [India], June 12: Cleartrip, a Flipkart company and one of India's fastest-growing online travel platforms, today announced 'Swipe & Save Days' travel event to help travellers unlock better savings, enjoy added rewards, and discover more value every time they plan and book their trips. The Swipe & Save offer event will run from 11th to 15th June 2026, encouraging travellers to plan their trips with more ease and affordability. This season, travel can be smarter with up to 25% instant discounts*, including 5% cashback*, and special offers on flights, hotels, buses, and trains, made possible through collaborations with major banks.

By partnering with top financial institutions, Cleartrip supports millions of Indians in planning their travels with more value for their money. With significant discounts across multiple travel categories and additional cashback benefits, the event makes every booking a smart and rewarding choice. Outside of this event, great deals using your favourite cards are available all year round and every time you plan your trip, there's never a wrong time to book and save. * For First Time Users: - Flights: Flat 17% off* - Hotels: Flat 30% off* - Bus Bookings: Flat 20% off* - Train Bookings: Flat 15% off* * Coupon Codes: - CTFKAXIS - Flipkart Axis

- CTFKSBIC - Flipkart SBI - CTSWHDFC - Swiggy HDFC * For Flipkart Axis Bank and SBI Credit Card Users: - Flights: Flat 14% off* - Hotels: Flat 25% off* - Bus Bookings: Flat 20% off* - Train Bookings: Flat 15% off* *For Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card Users: - Flights: Flat 13% off* - Hotels: Flat 25% off* - Bus Bookings: Flat 19% off* - Train Bookings: Flat 14%* * Terms and Conditions Applicable. All offers are subject to availability and valid for a limited period. Cleartrip is an intermediary, and prices are controlled by the end service provider. Please read all applicable terms before booking. For media queries, please write to media@cleartrip.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)