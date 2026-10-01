VMPL New Delhi [India], October 1: Geneva-based research and development organisation All Here, in collaboration with the World Meditation League (WML) and S-VYASA Deemed to be University, conducted a live demonstration of Quantified Meditation in Bengaluru, using electroencephalography (EEG) and brain-computer interface (BCI) technology to visualise measurable patterns of brain activity while participants meditated. Held at S-VYASA in Bengaluru, the demonstration used electroencephalography (EEG) and brain-computer interface (BCI) technology to capture and visualise patterns of brain activity while participants meditated, allowing audiences to observe the changing signals in real time. The demonstration marked the concluding public event of All Here's Silent Mind Advanced Meditation Training, held at S-VYASA from 25 to 28 September.

Unlike traditional approaches to meditation, where progress and experience are largely understood through subjective measures such as concentration, awareness and perceived mental stillness, Quantified Meditation seeks to add a measurable layer to the practice by observing patterns of brain activity associated with attention, mind-wandering and mental silence. During the Bengaluru demonstration, data captured from participants through EEG and BCI systems was translated into live visual representations, offering audiences a real-time view of measurable changes occurring during meditation. "Meditation has been practised for thousands of years, and technology now gives us another way to study what happens during the practice. Quantified Meditation does not replace the subjective experience of meditation; it provides an additional lens through which we can observe and study measurable patterns of brain activity," said Erkin Bek, Founder of All Here and the World Meditation League.

From meditation practice to measurable brain activity The Bengaluru demonstration is part of All Here's wider effort to bring together meditation, neuroscience and technology to study attention and advanced states of consciousness. The organisation's work has taken it across meditation and research communities in Geneva, Tokyo and Kamakura in Japan, San Francisco and Los Angeles in the US, Thailand's Buddhist Forest Tradition, and Tibetan monastic communities in India, Germany and France. India has been a significant part of this journey. All Here and S-VYASA have collaborated since 2023 on meditation research and the study of advanced states of consciousness. The latest programme builds on this ongoing collaboration and brings the organisation's quantified approach to meditation into a public demonstration setting in Bengaluru.

The Silent Mind Advanced Meditation Training, conducted from 25 to 28 September, brought participants together to explore meditation practice alongside the observation of brain activity. The programme is part of a broader effort by All Here and WML to examine how established contemplative practices can be studied using modern scientific and technological tools. For the organisations, the larger question is not whether technology can replace meditation, but whether modern neuroscience can provide new ways of understanding what happens during sustained attention, mental training and advanced meditation states. The Bengaluru demonstration offered audiences an opportunity to see that question being explored live, turning an experience that is traditionally internal and difficult to observe into something that could, at least in part, be visualised and studied.

About All Here & World Meditation League All Here is a Geneva-based research and development organisation working at the intersection of attention, meditation, science and technology. Its work uses advanced neuroimaging and brain-monitoring technologies to explore, measure and visualise aspects of meditation practice and brain activity. For more information, visit All Here Powered by All Here, the World Meditation League (WML) is a platform focused on advancing meditation as a discipline, sport and art through meditation challenges, public demonstrations and international programmes bringing together meditators, neuroscientists, researchers and audiences. For more information, visit World Meditation League (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)