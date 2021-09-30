SwitzEducation celebrates World Tourism Day 2021 for inclusive and sustainable growth

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI/SRV Media): (https://switzeducation.com) SwitzEducation celebrated World Tourism Day on 27th September 2021 at Hotel TAJ, Mumbai.
The occasion was graced by the consul general of Switzerland in Mumbai as the Chief Guest and Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde as the Guest of Honor. Eminent personalities, academicians and principles of 50+ top high schools of Mumbai attended the event. The occasion marked the initiation of the Swiss Cultural Committee and the appointment of the (https://switzeducation.com/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">SwitzEducation Ambassadors.
The event highlighted the importance of sustainability in tourism and how Switzerland is leading the rest of the world in sustainable tourism. Swiss institutes participating in the celebration showcased their programs designed to meet the emerging needs of the Tourism and Hospitality Industry. SwitzEducation President Asslam I Shaikh pointed in his speech how a career in tourism can be the best alternative to the traditional careers.
Guest of Honor Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde emphasized on various untapped & ancient tourist spots of the state of Maharashtra getting makeover. He described infrastructure can help change the tourism scenario of Maharashtra and India as a whole.
Participating dignitaries and delegates exchanged ideas on how to collaborate and bring in the positive changes to foster tourism that is inclusive and how to prepare students for a great career in the tourism industry that is more sustainable and nature friendly.
The event also saw recognition of Social Heroes like Firoza Suresh, first Cycle Mayor of Mumbai, Mansoor Ali, COVID fighter and air quality expert, Dr. Roshan and Dr. Sanjay Kantharia inspiring the society to make this world a better place to live.
