SYAAT successfully completes event "Yoga Karo and Yoga Karao at home with family"

Shri Yog Abhyas Ashram Trust (Reg) successfully completed an event on "Yoga Karo and Yoga Karao at home with family" organized by SYAAT in association with the Ministry of Ayush on the 6th International Day of Yoga 2020 under the sublime guidance of Pradhan Yogacharya Swami Amit Dev.

The essence of the event was that "We must keep our mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical health all together in ideal harmony with each other. Through the practice of yoga, we can discover happiness and well-being. Let's choose yoga for a healthy and active lifestyle."

As you all know, since the first International Day of Yoga, Shri Yog Abhyas Ashram Trust and Yoga Karo has been organizing International Yoga Day every year on a large scale, in different countries along with thousands of people practicing yoga with us.

This year, due to the worldwide pandemic COVID-19, under the joint auspices of SYAAT and Yoga Karo, on International Day of Yoga we took a target to make ten lakh people do yoga at home. This year's theme is based on "Yoga Karo and Yoga Karao at home with family" the order of yoga practice was done in accordance with the "Common Yoga Protocol (CYP)" as stated by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India and Mahaprabhu Ji's Yoga.

On 21 June 2020 from 7:00 AM to 8:30 AM under the joint aegis of Shri Yog Abhyas Ashram Trust (SYAAT) and Yoga Karo using various digital mediums - 400 districts in 26 states of the country by Facebook Live and other digital platform lakhs of people directly connected to the Yoga Day program through 5000 IYD coordinators. They did yoga at home by connecting with SYAAT and Yoga Karo through various digital mediums.

Shripad Naik, Ayush Minister, Govt. of India talked about the initiative taken by Shri Yog Abhyas Ashram Trust and Yoga Karo which will help people at home learn more about the importance of yoga.

Yogacharya Ashok, Chairman of the trust addressed the viewers. Followed by National President Mahesh Chand Goe, who spoke to the media. Along with Rajeev Khosla (Gen Secretary), Manoj Kapoor (Treasurer), and Mangesh Trivedi, Spokesperson of the trust and Founder of Yoga Karo explained about coordinators in the state, district, and local level. The online registration campaign was handled by Suhas Shankarappa (President of the IT & social media).

The online event was supervised by Yogacharya Amit Dev, fifth in line in the lineage of yoga masters at Shri Yog Abhyas Ashram Trust and grandson of Yogeshwar Devi Dayal Mahadev and son of Sadgurudev Swami Surender Dev Maharaj, with dedication and divinity.

Yogeshwar Devi Dayal Mahadev has enshrined divine yoga from a very ancient age. His sacramental principles have guided many disciples into a spiritual journey of a healthy lifestyle and mental peace.

Taking the legacy of Yogeshwar Ramlal Maharaj forward, Yogacharya Amit Dev is making the world a better place to live in numerous ways. The Shri Yog Abhyas Ashram Trust and Yoga Karo is the name of few.

In this dynamic era of corporate dominance, there is very little scope for unwinding your mind and healing your inner self. With this online session, we intended to provide you the retreat you are looking for.

Helping you in creating roadmaps, providing you a tailor-made suit to your hectic time tables, and offering relaxation to your mind and body.

Hope this session brought you closer to the annals of yogic philosophy, the very gifts of elevating your consciousness and alleviating your spirit. We firmly believe in the principles of yoga, which are the pillars of our institution. These are, namely, proper relaxation, proper breathing, proper exercise, proper diet, and positive thinking and meditation.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.