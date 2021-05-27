Symbiosis Entrance Test for Undergraduate Programmes can now be taken from home!

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI/Mediawire): Symbiosis International (Deemed University) [SIU], a pioneer in multi-disciplinary education with several best ranking institutes in India, is set to administer online home entrance test, Symbiosis Entrance Test, popularly known as the SET for its top-rated Undergraduate programmes in the country.

With an aim towards the safety of applicants amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and addressing parents' peace of mind, the University will be conducting the mandatory admission tests for 12 Undergraduate institutes and 17 Undergraduate programmes that can be undertaken from the safe confines of home. Last few days left for aspirants to apply and register for SET General/ SLAT/ SITEEE 2021.

"As a student-centric University, we have successfully leveraged technology to help potential applicants to pursue their goals and simultaneously continued imparting seamless education to our current students. Aligned to the present times, we want to make our test accessible and safe for our aspirants. Therefore, we will be conducting online SET/SLAT/SITEEE entrance tests which aspirants can take from their homes under the watch of a remote invigilator. We eagerly look forward to meeting our next batch of young students." said Dr. Rajani Gupte, Vice Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

The online examination will be conducted amidst strict security including ID verification to maintain the standard of offering a valid assessment from the convenience of home. During the duration of the examination a remote proctor will be monitoring the conduct to prevent malpractices. Applicants will need to have a web camera, power backup and stable internet connectivity in order to take the test without interruptions.

The SET General / SLAT test will comprise of two sections. The first section will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) for a duration of 1 hour with no negative marking for incorrect answer. The second section will include Writing Ability Test (WAT) and the applicant has to answer essay type question for a duration of 30 minutes.

The second section will only be evaluated if the applicant has been shortlisted for further admission process by the respective Institute(s). The SITEEE test will continue to have MCQs only and there will be no negative marking.

SET General is divided into four segments: General English, Quantitative, General Awareness, Analytical and Logical reasoning. The sections in SET General 2021 will carry 60 MCQs for 60 marks in total.

The SLAT 2021 exam is divided into five segments: Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, Reading Comprehension, and General Knowledge holding 60 MCQs for 60 marks in total.

SITEEE 2021 exam will have only three sections Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as a part of its test which will have 60 MCQs for 120 marks.

In line with the uncertain times, the date and time of entrance test will be declared soon. Further processes linked to admissions beyond the entrance test will also be conducted online, keeping in mind the safety and security of aspirants.

As a family of academic institutions imparting quality education for 50 years, Symbiosis epitomizes nurturing, caring and promoting a healthy and safe atmosphere for all students. Along with cutting edge technology, smart classrooms and modern infrastructure, the University offers diversity in classroom and faculty cohort, internships and value-added activities to lead towards holistic development of students.

Additionally, eligible final year Undergraduate students take part in placements to begin their career, in the field of their choice. The University offers a host of Undergraduate programmes in the domains of Management Studies, Legal Education, Engineering, Media and Communication, Liberal Arts, Economics, Computer Applications. SET General/ SLAT/ SITEEE 2021 is mandatory for aspirants applying for the above mentioned Undergraduate programmes.

For online application and other details, please log in to (https://www.set-test.org/?utm_source=PR & amp;utm_medium=article)

Media contact:

Bhavana Desai |+912028116274, +919665712762 | communication@siu.edu.in

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)