Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research adds another feather to its cap by launching MBA (Digital Transformation) programme to foster industry requirements

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI/SRV Media): Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune launched the new programme MBA (Digital Transformation).

The first batch for the programme commences in June 2021 and the registrations are live through SNAP at https://www.snaptest.org/.

Digital transformation is changing the way organizations conduct business. Moreover, the demand for Digital Transformation is more crystalized in all spheres of life due to COVID-19 pandemic. The rapid and abrupt changes in businesses have necessitated business leaders to adopt emerging technologies and enhance business processes.

Dhananjay Ganjoo, MD, India and SAARC, F5 mentions that India is the most aggressive country in terms of deploying digital transformation, much ahead of its peers with 90 per cet of enterprises in the country adopting digital transformation.

As per the recent studies, the worldwide spending on the technologies and services that enable digital transformation is forecast to reach USD 2.3 trillion (£1.8 trillion) in 2023, with the period from 2019 to 2023 seeing a steady expansion of digital spending to reach this figure.

This is a long term investment avenue with initiatives set to take over a 50 per cet share of worldwide technology investment by 2023. In fact, The World Economic Forum suggests the value of digital transformation for both society and industry could reach USD 100 trillion by 2025.

It is important more than ever for future professionals to use the potential that technology provides to transform business processes across multiple domains.

SICSR offers an MBA (Digital Transformation) that is a blend of Management, Digital Technology and Business and aims to make students understand the best operational and strategic management technology drivers for the business processes.

The two-year fulltime programme covers topics such as Digital Marketing, Business Intelligence (BI), Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Cloud Applications, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency amongst other topics.

The programme is designed to prepare students for career opportunities in the digital technology domain as well as IT-enabled services in varied sectors like healthcare, social media, international business, education, and software development.

The program offered by the institute will commence from the year 2021 and the admission process is already live. The graduate aspirants from statutory/recognized University with a minimum of 50 per cet marks (45 per cent for SC/ST) are eligible to join the programme.

Aspirants who are planning to apply for this innovative programme can do so by filling up the SNAP application form online for the examination and then apply for MBA (DT) at SICSR separately.

Candidates applying for SNAP can take three attempts at the exam, the exam will be conducted on 20 December, 2020, 6th January and 9th January 2021. The last date to apply for SNAP is 28th November, 2020.

"Digital transformation has become more than a catchphrase in these turbulent COVID times. It has become a business imperative and the industry needs business leaders who can direct the entire process of transforming businesses using technology. We are very excited to launch this programme and welcome the first batch of students in June 2021," said Dr Jatinderkumar R Saini, Director and Professor, SICSR.

To apply for the programme, and for more information, visit: https://www.sicsr.ac.in/

