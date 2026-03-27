SMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: The Symbiosis School of Economics (SSE), a constituent institute of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has announced the opening of admissions for its undergraduate and postgraduate Economics programmes for the upcoming academic session. Designed to nurture analytical thinking, policy understanding, and data-driven decision-making, the programmes aim to develop the next generation of economists, researchers, and policy leaders. Established in 2008, SSE has emerged as one of India's leading institutions dedicated exclusively to economics education. The institute offers a rigorous and interdisciplinary curriculum that blends theoretical foundations with quantitative analysis, enabling students to understand complex economic systems and contribute meaningfully to policymaking, finance, development, and data-driven industries.

Admissions are currently open for the B.Sc. Economics (Honours / Honours with Research) and M.Sc. Economics programmes. The undergraduate programme is a three- to four-year full-time course that provides a strong grounding in core areas such as microeconomics, macroeconomics, econometrics, and mathematical economics, while also exposing students to contemporary themes like development economics, international trade, finance, and Artificial Intelligence. The M.Sc. Economics programme is a two-year postgraduate course designed to equip students with advanced analytical tools, research methods, and applied economic perspectives. The programme prepares graduates for careers in public policy, financial institutions, research organisations, consulting firms, and international development agencies.

Admission Process For the B.Sc. Economics programme, candidates must have completed 10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC/ST candidates). Admissions are based on performance in the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) followed by a Personal Interaction (PI) round for shortlisted candidates. For the M.Sc. Economics programme, applicants must hold a graduate degree with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognised university, preferably with exposure to economics, mathematics, statistics, or related disciplines. Selection for the programme is based on a Personal Interaction with a panel of faculty members and subject experts. The application process is conducted online through the official Symbiosis admission portal. Applicants are required to complete the registration process, submit the online application form, and pay the applicable registration fee. For the undergraduate programme, candidates must register for the SET examination and complete subsequent admission rounds if shortlisted.

Building Future-Ready Economists At SSE, the academic experience goes beyond classroom learning. Students engage in research projects, policy discussions, industry interactions, and internships that help bridge the gap between theory and practice. The institute's focus on quantitative training and evidence-based analysis equips graduates with the skills needed to navigate a rapidly evolving global economy. Graduates from SSE pursue diverse career opportunities across consulting firms, financial institutions, research organisations, think tanks, and government bodies, while many also go on to pursue higher studies at leading universities in India and abroad. With admissions now open, SSE invites aspiring economists, analysts, and policy professionals from across India and internationally to apply and become part of a dynamic academic community committed to shaping informed economic thinkers and responsible global citizens.

Interested applicants can visit www.sse.ac.in for detailed information on programmes, eligibility criteria, and the admission process. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)