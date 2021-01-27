Symbiosis to have lecture by Narayana Hrudayalaya Dr Devi Prasad Shetty

You would like to read
- Narayana Hrudayalaya expands its presence in St. Lucia
- Narayana Hrudayalaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the September 2020 quarter
- Narayana Hrudayalaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 119.71 crore in the June 2020 quarter
- Narayana Hrudayalaya adds over 6% in two days
- Narayana Hrudayalaya slips after dismal Q2 numbers
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI/SRV Media): The year 2020 was the "Golden Jubilee Year of Symbiosis" and it has been marked by "celebrating 50 years of excellence in education."
Millions of people around the world went into isolation to fight against the spread of Coronavirus. With the spread of COVID-19, the need for optimism became more critical.
Considering the current situation, Symbiosis did not let that deter its spirit and continued to create positivity by introducing the "Golden Jubilee Lecture Series."
The motto behind organising the series is to motivate the students, staff and society in general as how to adapt with the current situation and not get panic.
Symbiosis is inviting stalwarts from various fields who are the experts in their respective fields on Thursday, 28th January, 2021 at 4:00 pm.
Distinguished speaker Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited, will deliver a lecture on the Topic- "Transforming Society through Technology."
This Symbiosis Golden Jubilee Lecture Series will be broadcast live on Youtube and will be open to all.
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor