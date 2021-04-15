Symbiosis to host an International (virtual) Conference on Mental Health for higher educational institutions

You would like to read
- Influencer turned entrepreneur, Pranav Panpalia builds creator economy
- Cracking the Indian share market with Ambar Singh Maurya
- Sawasdee Group launches one of the most premium commercial projects of Noida, Sawasdee JLG Galleria at sector 63, structure ready, possession by December 2022
- SGS India conferred The Changemaker Award 2021 for development work undertaken in government schools across India
- Araichimani, a free web/mobile app to crowdsource public support for solving social and civic problems, launched
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI/SRV Media): Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in collaboration with Mpower is happy to host a two-day International (virtual) conference on 'Raising Resilient Youth: from University to Community 'on 16th and 17th April 2021.
The Inaugural Ceremony will be held on Friday, 16th April 2021 at 11:00 am. Dr H.R. Nagendra, Chancellor, Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana University (S-VYASA University) will be the Chief Guest for the Function. On Saturday, 17th April, 2021at 11:00 am Kiren Rijiju, Hon'ble Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Government of India will deliver the Keynote Address and Dr S. B. Mujumdar Chancellor Symbiosis International University will preside over the Function.
The mental health of university students and staff has been a growing concern globally and prevalence rates of mental health issues in the youth population of India are very high. One in every five young individuals in the age group of 12 to 25 years suffers from emotional health issues. There has been a phenomenal increase in the demand for services that support students' mental health within university settings.
The current pandemic has further brought mental health issues to the forefront.
This conference aims to understand the current scenario through the voices of relevant stakeholders and will deliberate on initiatives and reforms that may help address this issue so that the larger repercussions of these will be for the betterment of the community in terms of its productivity and economy. The participants for this conference would be educators, policymakers, and all stakeholders within the higher education space.
Register:
(https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEpduqsrD4rGtKpax8gAWk80ytuERJ6cY2u)
YouTube URL for live streaming of the conference:
Day 1 Link (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtCdO_l9Ots)
Day 2 Link (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TAlBf9FJJZY)
Attached is the program schedule of the conference for your reference.
For media queries contact: Prafulla N. Kulkarni
prafulla.kulkarni@symbiosis.ac.in 8888847946
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor