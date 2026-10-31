VMPL Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 31: Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences (SUAS), Indore, organised a felicitation ceremony to honour Dr. Swati Mujumdar on her appointment as the Chancellor of the University. The occasion celebrated her visionary leadership and continued commitment to advancing skill-based education and strengthening India's skill development ecosystem. The ceremony was graced by Shri Shankar Lalwani, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, as the Chief Guest. Industry leaders, distinguished alumni, members of the University's Governing Body and Board of Management (BOM), faculty members, university officials, and representatives from the press and media attended the ceremony, reflecting the strong engagement of the University's academic, industrial, and professional communities.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Durgesh Mishra, Vice-Chancellor , SUAS, Indore, who welcomed the Chief Guest, Chancellor, industry representatives, alumni, governing and management body members, and media representatives. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Swati Mujumdar emphasised that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will play a defining role in the future of education, industry, and employment. She highlighted the importance of skill-based education in preparing students for emerging technologies and evolving industry requirements. She also shared the University's forward-looking vision of expanding its academic offerings in strategically important sectors, including Defence and Semiconductor technology. Speaking on the future of education and the University's plans, Dr. Swati Mujumdar said, "Artificial Intelligence is the future, and skill-based education is essential to prepare our students for the opportunities and challenges ahead. Our focus is to equip learners with practical knowledge, industry-relevant skills, and the ability to adapt to emerging technologies. As part of this vision, we are working towards introducing B.Tech programmes in Defence Technology and Semiconductor technology to prepare future-ready professionals for these critical and rapidly evolving sectors."

Dr. Mujumdar's remarks underscored the importance of aligning higher education with technological advancements and national priorities. The proposed programmes in Defence and Semiconductor technology reflect the University's intent to explore emerging areas of learning and contribute to the development of a skilled workforce for specialised industries. SUAS, Indore, follows its distinctive Learning by Doing philosophy, bridging the gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements through hands-on training, specialised laboratories, industry exposure, and experiential learning. The University aims to develop graduates who are professionally competent, technologically equipped, and ready to meet the demands of a rapidly changing economy. The University further strengthened its national standing by securing Rank 2 in the Skill University Category in the NIRF India Rankings 2025. This achievement reflects its continued focus on quality education, practical learning, skill development, and employability.

The presence of industry leaders and alumni added significance to the occasion, highlighting the importance of industry-academia collaboration in shaping future professionals. The participation of Governing Body and Board of Management members further reflected the collective commitment to the University's institutional growth and academic advancement. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Sandeep Gupta, Registrar, SUAS, Indore, who expressed gratitude to the Chief Guest, Chancellor, industry leaders, alumni, Governing Body and Board of Management members, faculty, university officials, and representatives from the press and media for their presence and participation. The felicitation ceremony marked an important milestone in the University's journey and reaffirmed its commitment to advancing skill-based education, embracing emerging technologies, strengthening industry partnerships, and contributing to the vision of a skilled, innovative, and self-reliant India.

About Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences (SUAS), Indore, is a skill-focused university committed to bridging the gap between education and employability. Guided by its Learning by Doing philosophy, the University emphasises practical training, industry engagement, and experiential learning to prepare students for successful careers in a rapidly evolving professional environment. For More Details Please Visit :- https://www.suas.ac.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)