Synergy-Gyanotsav 2026' India's First Faculty Tech Fest at SGT University Concludes with 148 Projects of Vision, Innovation and Academic Excellence

PNN Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 14: SGT University (Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University) successfully hosted Synergy 2026: Gyanotsav, the first-ever mega tech fest exclusively for the faculty, positioning SGT University as a pioneer in faculty-led innovation platforms, from 6th to 8th April 2026, marked by innovation, research excellence, and academic collaboration. The event commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Srinivasa Ramanujan Block, followed by a visit to the exhibition showcasing pioneering faculty projects in healthcare, future technologies, sustainability, and societal empowerment. The event featured 148 projects developed after three months of preparation, with hundreds of stalls presenting knowledge across science, arts, healthcare, innovation, and research. Top projects, including the Mobility Avatar Project, Travel/Emergency Medical Pen Project, Dual-Analyte Strip-Based Biosensor Development, and Emo-Tech Aura Seat, were awarded first prizes of ₹1 lakh each, along with several other awards ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹70,000. This was the eighth edition of Synergy and the first Faculty Edition.

Prof. (Dr.) Hemant Verma, Vice Chancellor, SGT University, highlighted the university's strong focus on innovation and research, stating that Synergy Gyanotsav reflects the university's commitment to leveraging technology to turn ideas into practical innovations. Prof. (Dr.) Atul Nasa, Pro-Vice Chancellor & Chairman, Synergy, emphasised the wide participation across faculties, including Science and Innovation, Health Sciences, Allied Health Sciences, Humanities, Law, and Social Sciences. Chief Guest P. K. Dutta, Managing Director of Sistopic Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., highlighted India's transformation from the computerisation era to economic liberalisation, noting that ideas must be translated into action and encouraging a shift from "best" to "excellent." Sh. Chetan Gupta, Senior Vice President (Corporate Affairs) at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., emphasized that true synergy lies in transforming ideas into innovation and knowledge into practical solutions, highlighting India's emergence as a global pharmacy hub supported by significant government funding.

The event showcased key innovations, including AI and ML-driven healthcare advancements and cost-effective solutions such as a low-cost agri-waste bandage for diabetic patients. The valedictory ceremony was addressed by SGT University's Chancellor, Padma Bhushan awardee Ram Bahadur Rai, who emphasised that many reforms envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 had already been implemented at SGT University. He highlighted the role of Artificial Intelligence as the next major transformation in the education system. Distinguished guests Sanjeev Jain, Co-founder and Managing Director of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Dr. Ashish Chaudhary, Director of Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, appreciated the university's academic environment and culture of learning.

The event concluded with an award and felicitation ceremony, recognising outstanding projects across different categories. About SGT University: Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University (SGT University), Gurugram, is one of the leading multidisciplinary institutions in Delhi-NCR, accredited with an A+ grade by NAAC. With over 200 programs across diverse fields such as Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Design, and Management, SGT University is committed to academic excellence, industry alignment, and research innovation. It houses advanced research labs, Centres of Excellence, and government-recognised incubation centres. With over 650 patents, more than 10,000 publications, and collaborations with top organisations such as Deloitte, Grant Thornton, and KPMG, SGT University is a catalyst for transformative learning, entrepreneurship, and career-ready talent for a global future.

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