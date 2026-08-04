NewsVoir New Delhi [India], August 4: Syngenta, one of the world's leading agriculture innovation companies, has announced the appointment of Eladio Robles as the Country Head & Managing Director for India office effective August 3. Bringing more than two decades of global leadership experience across business, manufacturing, supply chain and operations, Eladio will lead Syngenta's business in one of its most strategically important markets, steering the next phase of growth through innovation, customer-centricity, sustainability and operational excellence. In his previous roles Eladio, served as the Head of Production & Supply for Africa, Middle East and Asia (AMEA). Since joining Syngenta in 2004, he has held several leadership positions across international markets, building a strong track record in business transformation, operational excellence, supply chain resilience and sustainable growth. In his previous role, he played a pivotal role in enhancing supply chain performance, improving operational efficiencies and strengthening customer-focused operations while advancing sustainability and integration across Syngenta's global network.

Talking about his appointment, Eladio said, "Syngenta India has achieved an extraordinary milestone by becoming the number one crop protection company in the country by market share. As we embark on our next phase of growth, our focus will be on accelerating innovation, strengthening our value proposition to customers and growers and deepening our commitment to sustainability and operational excellence. With the strength of our talented team in India, I am confident we will not only reinforce our leadership in this important market but also continue to position India as a global innovation hub for Syngenta." India represents one of Syngenta's most dynamic markets, driven by a rapidly evolving agricultural landscape and increasing demand for science-based solutions that enhance farm productivity while supporting sustainability. Building on its leadership in crop protection, the company is focused on expanding access to breakthrough technologies, including innovative crop protection molecules such as PLINAZOLIN®, ADEPIDYN® and TYMIRIUM® alongside a growing portfolio of biological solutions designed to help farmers address emerging challenges linked to climate change, pest resistance and resource efficiency.

With a presence in more than 90 countries, Syngenta is at the forefront of agricultural innovation, helping farmers with higher yields and lower impact. Under Eladio's leadership, Syngenta India will continue to strengthen its innovation pipeline, enhance customer engagement, uphold the highest standards of health, safety and environmental stewardship, and contribute to advancing India's agricultural transformation while creating value for farmers and stakeholders across the value chain. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)