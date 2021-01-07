Taapsee Pannu on a mission to educate a school full of girls in India

You would like to read
- Vision to empower over 10 lakh girl child by 2030: BBG Foundation
- BBG Foundation sparking its mission for empowering girl child
- This International Day of the Girl Child must be treated as a special one: Population Foundation of India
- Inviting #BloodSisters everywhere to Think Pink with Plush
- Macmillan Education awarded 'Best Education Brand of 2020' by The Economic Times
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): The New Year brings with it new beginnings, new resolutions and for a growing number of us, it is also to give back to society through our time and support. One of India's favourite daughters and film industry superstar - Taapsee Pannu kickstarts 2021 with a stronger push in supporting girl child education through a sustained effort.
Every month she is going to make herself available for a live video call with chosen participants to interact with her. With the expected participation of corporates, businesses and fans, the entire proceeds of the booking for each of the interactions, will go directly to the icons chosen cause - 100 per cent of the amount donated and no deductions in any way or form. This would mean funding the education of 100 girls with every call. Or an entire school full of girls in a year.
Icons for Change - an initiative launched by Tring, India's largest celebrity engagement platform, will feature a number of iconic stars in the country, across various sections of society, who have chosen their respective missions - be it education for girls, women welfare, child protection or other various social causes.
Taapsee Pannu, being the first icon of this initiative, brings with her a distinct personality and wide appeal, that cuts across all sections of society. Her performances in Pink, Badla, Mulk and very recently Thappad have seen her portray a repertoire of roles that pushed her creative abilities. Through Icons for Change, she hopes to inspire people to come forward and make 2021 a year of big changes.
Access the participation page: .
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor