TagBox to provide real-time cold chain monitoring solution to Dr. Reddy's for Sputnik V vaccine

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.tagbox.co) TagBox has announced that it is providing its BoxLens solution to Dr. Reddy's Laboratories for real-time temperature & location monitoring and traceability of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India.

The solution comprising of IoT devices like Tag360 temperature sensors & TagHub gateways, TagSync mobile app and the BoxLens software platform, will be helping Dr. Reddy's get end-to-end visibility of the storage and transit conditions of Sputnik V vaccine batches as they are moved across various cities in the country.

Adarsh Kumar, CEO, TagBox in a statement said, "We are proud and excited to be a part of this pan-India Sputnik V distribution exercise, and be able to contribute in our own way for safe distribution of the vaccine. We are working with Dr. Reddy's logistics and technology teams to create a seamless, integrated platform that can be used very easily by on-ground staff of Dr. Reddy's and multiple C & F partners across the country, who will be carrying Sputnik V to hospitals and other vaccination centers. The BoxLens platform will have the ability to monitor all the handoffs in the supply chain and provide an unbroken view of the cold chain to all the stakeholders. Any shipment that shows a temperature anomaly can be quarantined real-time and prevented from moving further in supply chain, thereby ensuring only safe and effective vaccines reach the inoculation centers."

The BoxLens platform has in-built features like real-time alerts for temperature excursions, unauthorized truck stops & door opening, route adherence and ETA for next stop.

Additionally, BoxLens provides various analytics and reporting modules that help identify systemic failure points in the supply chain and thus enable improvement in KPIs.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)