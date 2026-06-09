PNN New Delhi [India], June 9: Ahmedabad Fashion Week Season 3 witnessed one of its most heartwarming and memorable highlights as The Trending Times presented Tails & Threads Pet Couture by Archana Jain in association with Barkville Foundation. The spectacular showcase brought together fashion, glamour, compassion, and adorable furry companions, making it one of the cutest pet fashion shows ever seen on a live runway. The event featured rescued and cherished pets from Barkville Foundation, who confidently walked the ramp alongside renowned pet influencers who had specially traveled from Mumbai to be a part of this unique fashion experience. Their presence added glamour and excitement to the show, while also spreading awareness about the love, care, and companionship that pets bring into our lives.

At the heart of the showcase was Tails & Threads Pet Couture by Archana Jain, a luxury pet fashion brand dedicated to creating stylish, elegant, and designer outfits for pets. Known for its creativity, craftsmanship, and premium-quality designs, Tails & Threads Pet Couture by Archana Jain has emerged as a distinctive name in the pet fashion industry. The brand believes that pets are family and deserve to look as fashionable and special as their owners. The exclusive collection by Tails & Threads Pet Couture by Archana Jain featured glamorous couture-inspired outfits designed with comfort, sophistication, and individuality in mind. From elegant ensembles to runway-worthy statement pieces, every design reflected the brand's vision of blending luxury fashion with pet-friendly comfort. The collection showcased how fashion can beautifully extend to our beloved four-legged companions.

One of the most captivating aspects of the event was watching the adorable pets confidently walk the live ramp, winning hearts with their charm, innocence, and stylish looks. The audience was delighted by the unique presentation, making the showcase one of the most photographed and talked-about segments of Ahmedabad Fashion Week Season 3. The collaboration between The Trending Times, Tails & Threads Pet Couture by Archana Jain, and Barkville Foundation successfully combined fashion with a meaningful message of animal love, care, and responsible pet parenting. The event celebrated not only style but also the beautiful bond shared between humans and their pets.

With overwhelming appreciation from fashion enthusiasts, pet lovers, influencers, and the media, Tails & Threads Pet Couture by Archana Jain once again demonstrated why it is becoming a leading name in luxury pet fashion. The showcase set a new benchmark for pet couture in India and proved that the runway can be just as magical when it is filled with wagging tails, stylish outfits, and unconditional love. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)