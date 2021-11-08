Taiwan Excellence Fifth Edition concludes on a powerful note with 42+ Participating Brands, 4000+ Views and 589+ 1:1 B2B Meetings

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): '(https://www.taiwanexpoindia.com/en/index.html) Taiwan Expo' 2021 jointly organized by the Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT), Ministry Of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) officially concluded on a high note on October 29th.

The three-day Taiwan Excellence Pavilion, an online microsite that displays the collection of award-winning products of the year witnessed 42+ participating brands across diverse categories like IoT sensors, gateways, security devices, and intelligent controllers, 590+ registrations, 4,000+ views, 589+ B2B meetings between buyers and brands, and $49,300,000 potential business opportunities were created.

The opening ceremony took place on October 27th and was addressed by James C F Huang, Chairman of TAITRA. Joining him were distinguished guests like Dr. Guan-Jyh Lee, Deputy Director General of BOFT, Gourangalal Das, Ambassador, India - Taipei Association (ITA), and Mr. Baushuan Gar, Ambassador Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India.

The crux being technology and innovation, the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion, popularly known as the 'Oscars of Taiwan' by industry insiders, brought together the best-in-class, Made-in-Taiwan products to the fore. This year, the Expo consisted of a never seen before 3D virtual exhibition hall that was created to match the experience of visiting a physical show. Visitors got the chance to join the expo and interact with the exhibitors' real time by starting a video calls or online meetings.

Witnessing successful attempt each year, Taiwan Excellence marks significant growth in terms of its product offerings in the fields of information and communication technology, medical device, automobile components, machineries, steel, electronics, construction, engineering, financial services, and many others. This consolidates the proof that at this very moment, the people of Taiwan and India are building their own prosperity. This is an achievement we should be celebrating together.

During the course of the event, five Taiwan Excellence brands AVer, Avision, InWin, Edimax, and Transcend amidst others, participated along with their new product launches. AVer being an award-winning brand contributing to the education industry for over 20 years highlighted their virtual meeting system and AI automatic tracking camera that offered incredible convenience for remote learning. Avision, pioneers in the medical and office equipment space whereas InWin offers sustainability and innovation and has reached the peak in manufacturing computer casings.

Showcasing their new innovations was also Edimax technology, a leading brand dedicated to designing, developing, and manufacturing smart networking solutions for homes and businesses. And lastly, Transcend Information, a globally recognized leader in the manufacture of storage, multimedia and industrial products also participated in the expo. With the help of these brands and their accelerated pace of development for smart technologies, Taiwan hopes to be a key partner for India in creating huge business opportunities.

Aiming at opening the doors to new adventures, Taiwan Excellence (TE) is all set to roll out the eighth edition of their annual and India's longest-running gaming championship -- Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup (TEGC) 2021 virtually that will witness teams battling for the ultimate championship in top Esports games. Participants can register for the championship before November 18th. There will be 4 Qualifier selected between 18th to 21st November 2021. For more details on the tournament participants can visit (https://www.tegamingcup.in/registration)

Furthermore, Taiwan Excellence announces TechLoLogy Superstars, season 3 of their biggest technology comic hunt. The event is open for registrations until November 15th. Participants can visit this link for further details: (https://www.facebook.com/taiwanexcellence.in/posts/4790115814353151)

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)