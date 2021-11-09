Taiwan Excellence's TechLOLogy Superstars Season 3 registrations open from November 8th, 2021

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Taiwan Excellence announced the Season 3 of TechLOLogy Superstars - A Platform Where Comedy meets Technology, today. Indian television actress Kavita Kaushik has been roped in as the guest judge for the finale, to be held on November 25th, 2021, in Mumbai.
The winner will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 2 lakhs and four runners-up will get a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 each. The registrations for participation will be open from today until November 20th, 2021.
Technology and comedy are two burgeoning aspects in India currently. Combine the two and get a dish that is deliciously funny and positively geeky. TechLOLogy Superstars Season 3 is the perfect platform for next-gen performers with comic excellence, with an age-no-bar criteria for participants.
From upcoming stand-up comic artists, and aspiring comedians to hasya kavi, humour rappers or even that hilarious friend in myriad groups, this content is open for all. Pick a theme that mixes comedy with technology, like 'why Indians love online shopping' or 'how technology has replaced the quintessential bhajan singer from Indian homes' and an individual is good to go.
With actor Sharib Hashmi and YouTuber and standup comic artist Atul Khatri as the judges of Season 1 and Season 2 respectively, TechLOLogy Superstars Season 3 will be a global event as registration is open to not just Indians but artists across the globe.
Season 1 was held exclusively in Mumbai. The event was so successful with such a huge participation, that Season 2 saw participants fly in from Delhi and Odisha to perform live. Looking forward to find the next TechLOLogy Superstars from across the globe in Season 3.
Commenting on the association, actress Kavita Kaushik said, "Firstly, I love comedy as a genre! Brave people who can become the fresh voice of the country's entertainment industry, is the need of the hour. I'm very happy and honoured to be a part of this venture by Taiwan Excellence where genuine talent would be brought to the fore. The team is a creative and excited bunch, set to bring witty content your way. I'm looking forward to meeting them all."
Participation process:
Shoot a video of any performance on the theme of technology and Indians
Upload your videos and tag (https://www.facebook.com/taiwanexcellence.in/) on Facebook or (https://www.instagram.com/taiwanexcellence_in/) along with 3 funny friends and use the hashtags #TechLOLSeason3 #TaiwanExcellence #EverydayExcellence
Those who Don't wish to upload their performance on social media can Simply register on the website, login and upload their entry videos! (http://www.techlologysuperstars.com/submit-and-vote/)Upload Video Here
