Talview's Remote Hiring Trends Survey uncovers key recruitment, team building, and technology trends for 2021

AI-powered Instahiring leader, Talview, recently conducted its Global Remote Hiring Trends 2021 Survey aimed at exploring the key trends that talent leaders and recruiting teams expect to see in the coming year.
The survey generated responses from talent acquisition leaders in more than 20 countries and 15 industries from global brands such as Amazon, Disney, Vodafone, Kellogg, Huawei, Princeton University, and Uber.
With the recruitment space undergoing massive technological shifts due to Covid-19, Talview decided to conduct a worldwide survey to understand the latest trends and technology gaps that globally and culturally-aware enterprises need to keep at the forefront in order to build effective remote hiring processes for the future.
"The pandemic has forced all organizations to be remote hiring experts overnight. What this survey reveals is that while many teams are adding hiring technology at a faster rate than ever before, we're still in the early days of measuring the effectiveness of that technology for teams and organizations. Companies that adapt to this change in the best way will become the new market leaders," said Sanjoe Jose, CEO of Talview.
The survey invited responses to several interesting and thought-provoking questions across the categories of Breaking Geographic Boundaries and Diversifying Talent, Remote Hiring and Work, Candidate Experience, Recruiter Experience, and Remote Hiring Technology. Questions ranged from "Has your candidate experience strategy changed since the pandemic. If so, how?" to "Post pandemic, which technologies do you plan on using more?" and "What are your primary obstacles to expanding hiring beyond your local region?"
Nearly 80 per cent respondents confirmed their interviewing and hiring process is completely remote now. Respondents also expressed an increased appetite for new recruitment technologies such as more all-in-one hiring tools, better chatbots, video interviewing systems that integrate within their ATS, and smarter behavioral assessments.
"It's fascinating to see that most organizations are still defining what it means to be global. Is it culture, process, or technology that enables hiring teams to build great remote workforces? It's clearly a combination of all three that will give the C-suite the confidence that remote work can be as effective as in-person. Maybe even more," said Chad Fife, Talview's VP of Marketing.
You can access the complete report "Global Remote Hiring Trends 2021" free of charge .
