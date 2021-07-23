Tamannaah shares co-star Sathyaraj's video, says "Everyone Needs a Kattappa in their Life"

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI/News Voir): Tamannaah Bhatia today shared her co-star Sathyaraj's video where he talks about Personal Care Buddy - a free patient care service offered by healthcare brand Pristyn Care.

In the video, Sathyaraj says that the character of Kattappa is known both for his valor and caring attitude and equates this role to that of 'Personal Care Buddy' of Pristyn Care.

This buddy or friend helps patients in A to Z of Surgery - from Doctor Consultation, Insurance Approval to Hospital Admission and many more steps in the surgery journey. He ends the ad by saying that "Surgery Means Pristyn Care."

The ad-films in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages will be leveraged to create awareness through Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, ShareChat and other social media platforms.

Sharing his experience, Sathyaraj said, "I had fun shooting this ad with the Pristyn Care team.It allowed me to reminisce about the love Kattappa's character has received over the years. 'Personal Care Buddy' is a person like Kattappa who is assigned to every patient for their surgery by Pristyn Care and I am happy to share this with the world. That's why they say 'Surgery Means Pristyn Care'."

Pristyn Care - is a leading healthcare brand that specialises in performing minimally surgery of 50+ diseases such as Piles, Hernia, Cataract, and many more such diseases in over 30 cities of India including Hyderabad, Vizag, Chennai, Bangalore, Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Mysore and Coimbatore.

Harsimarbir (Harsh) Singh, Co-founder, Pristyn Care, said, "Understanding and figuring out the surgery processes can be tiresome and overwhelming for many. At Pristyn Care, we acknowledge the struggles a patient, and their families go through and have made sure to prioritise patient care with our 'Personal Care Buddy' service. With the ad films, we aim to highlight the seamless surgery experience by offering care and assistance at every step in the most endearing way."

With 100+ clinics, 300 experienced surgeons and 400+ partner hospitals, Pristyn Care aims to fix the barriers in a patient journey by offering full-stack healthcare services with latest medical technology - a model which is replicable across India.

Founded by Harsimarbir (Harsh) Singh, Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor and Dr. Garima Sawhney in August 2018, Pristyn Care (https://www.pristyncare.com/) pristyncare.com is a healthcare startup, specializing in surgeries with a stack of services under its patient-first approach. Currently valued at USD 550 Million Pristyn Care has a team of 300+ expert surgeons with experience of ~ 300,000 surgeries between them. Pristyn Care currently performs surgeries for over 50+ diseases using advanced medical technology such as Laser, Laparoscopy, Microdebriders, Lasik etc., and is present in 30 cities and towns viz. Agra, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, among others.

Under its patient-first approach for all its Surgery patients, Pristyn Care provides end-to-end patient-first support services such as diagnostics support, complete health-insurance claim processing, hospital admission paperwork from the comfort of home, cab pick-up and drop for surgery, medicine delivery at home and free post-surgery consultation.

