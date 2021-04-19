Tamil Cinema Actor Dhamu receives Rashtriya Shiksha Gaurav Puraskar from CEGR National Council

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Center for Education Growth & Research National Council headquartered in New Delhi, Includes His Excellency-Governor of Kerala; Chairman-National Board of Accreditation; Regulators from AICTE; 50 Chancellors and Vice Chancellors from various regions of India and leading industrialists has organized 14th Rashtriya Shiksha Gaurav Puraskar & 7th Higher Education Summit in New Delhi on 18th-19th April 2021 in which Tamil Cinema Actor Dhamu (a) Dr A V Damodaran is awarded with Rashtriya Shiksha Gaurav Puraskar 2021 (National Education Pride Award 2021) for his contribution in field of Education & Development.

This award has been offered to Tamil Cinema Actor Dhamu (a) Dr A V Damodaran for his continuous efforts for the past ten years in the field of Education & Development. The program held in Hotel Shangri-La's, New Delhi was been held virtually this year because, The New Delhi Government has prohibited all types of Social and Academic Gathering in Delhi till 30th April, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this virtual conference many notable personalities like Chairman-National Board of Accreditation; Regulators from AICTE; Chancellors and Vice Chancellors from various regions of India; National Council President Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra (Chancellor-Shobhit University), Senior Vice President Prof. R. Hariharan (Advisor-AICTE), Senior Vice President V. M. Bansal (Chairman-NDIM), Senior Vice President Dr Davish Jain (Chancellor Prestige University), Senior Vice President Dr Aswani Lochan (Chairman-Arunachal University of Studies) were present along with other VIP's, etc. He was provided with the Rashtriya Shiksha Gaurav Puraskar 2021 (National Education Pride Award 2021) by the Chief Guest of ceremony along with the organising committee.

While considering some important contributions in the field of Education & Development by Tamil Cinema Actor Dhamu (a) Dr A V Damodaran, He started . IPTSA is an educational service providing Non-Government organization established with the advice from the former president of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in 2011 for the welfare of youths of Tamil Nadu. IPTSA is proud of providing educational service for more than 20 lakhs young youths, 30 lakhs of parents, 1 lakh of Professors of Tamil Nadu and India. The journey of Dr Dhamu in field of the Education has ignited to the core after getting motivation from Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam for five years from 2011 to 2016 and later on Dr Dhamu has initiated an assembly for student, parent & teachers integration that is called International Parents Teachers Students Assembly (IPTSA) - Since 2011.

Dr A V Dhamodaran (a) Actor Dhamu of South Indian Cinema is a leading Educational Activist of India with an experience of motivating and training more than 20 lakhs Youths All over Tamil Nadu and Responsible for the development and familiarity of Former President of India Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam's Triangular Theory of education all over India. He is one of the closest devotees of Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam and he has been personally trained by Dr Kalam to Detoxify the youth brains and to develop their personal well-being and promote their better future to Make our India proud by those young generations.

Dr Damodaran has been honored with more than 100+ awards and honors in which only some are listed above, there are many other honors like Sevai Semmal, Manavar thalapathi, Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam Award, etc. For his excellence in the field of education and social work, he has been awarded the Doctor of Letters by International Tamil University-USA. Now the IPTSA has successfully crossed its 10 years of journey with a future goal of making India a powerful Nation.

