VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28: Shrimathi Devkunvar Nanalal Bhatt (SDNB) Vaishnav College for Women, as it celebrates its 59th year, has launched its Agentic AI Campus initiative, becoming the first college in Tamil Nadu to adopt Gemini Enterprise alongside Digital Campus on Google Cloud - Agentic Premier Tier. The initiative was launched at an event held at the college on Wednesday, 23rd September 2026, marking a step towards building an AI-first campus and preparing students and faculty for an evolving workplace. The occasion included the formal handover of the certificate to Nimish Tolia, Secretary and Managing Trustee, SDNB Vaishnav College for Women, by Navisha Prabhakar, Regional Head - Education, South & West, Google Cloud, in the presence of Arun Kumar, Director, Ankercloud; Vineet Parameswaran, Country Head - Strategic Partnerships, Google Cloud; Satyen Makhija, Partner - Engineering, AI & Data, Deloitte; Deb Banerjee, Partner, Deloitte; Kamlesh Vyas, Partner, Deloitte; Tarun R. Kodnani, DoyenAI; and Dr. K. Kanthimathi, Principal, SDNB Vaishnav College for Women.

The initiative aims to equip students and faculty with practical AI skills that can support teaching, learning, academic exploration and career readiness. It comes as higher education institutions increasingly explore how artificial intelligence can be integrated into education while preparing students for an evolving workplace. Gemini Enterprise is Google Cloud's AI platform for organisations, enabling users to access information across connected institutional resources, work with an AI assistant and use AI agents to support tasks and workflows. These agents can assist with multi-step activities, extending the use of AI beyond simply answering questions. Nimish Tolia, Secretary and Managing Trustee, SDNB Vaishnav College for Women, said: As the SDNB Vaishnav College celebrates its 59th year, we are proud to begin our next institutional journey towards building an AI-first campus. We have always evolved with the times while remaining committed to empowering women through education. Today, we are embracing AI as an enabler of learning, innovation and opportunity. For us, an AI-first campus is not about replacing human intelligence, but about amplifying human potential. We want our faculty to teach with AI, our students to think critically with AI, and our institution to use AI to strengthen education, industry connections and administration. Our aim is to prepare our students not just to use the technology of the future, but to have the confidence to shape it. With this initiative, in collaboration with Google, Deloitte and Ankercloud, we hope to build a strong ecosystem and establish SDNB Vaishnav College as a centre of excellence in AI."

Navisha Prabhakar, Regional Head - Education, South & West, Google Cloud, added: "We are delighted to partner with SDNB Vaishnav College for Women as it takes its first step towards becoming an AI-first campus. This is more than a technology programme; it is about preparing students and faculty for a future where AI will play an important role in education and the workplace. SDNB Vaishnav College has a strong legacy of empowering women through education, and we are happy to support the next step of empowering them through AI. Through this initiative, students and faculty will have opportunities to use AI for learning, teaching, research and innovation. We hope to help students move beyond being AI users and become confident AI builders and innovators. We congratulate the entire SDNB family on this important milestone and look forward to supporting them on this journey."

Satyen Makhija, Partner - Engineering, AI & Data, Deloitte, said: "This initiative by SDNB Vaishnav College for Women will help drive the democratisation of AI across students, faculty, administrative staff and ecosystem partners. In addition, Deloitte is delivering hackathons and AI enablement programmes for students to upskill them, thereby preparing them for the workplace of the future." Vineet Parameswaran, Country Head - Strategic Partnerships, Google Cloud, said: "We are on the cusp of the Fourth Industrial Revolution powered by AI. Today, AI presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for students, faculty and administrators to be a part of this change, in keeping with the Hon. PM's Viksit Bharat vision. As the College increasingly looks to leverage AI to drive innovation, improve student success and optimise campus operations, the Deloitte and Google partnership together provides a secure, scalable and future-ready platform to support these strategic goals."

Arun Kumar, Director, Ankercloud, added: "As a Premier Google Cloud Partner, Ankercloud is proud to join hands with Deloitte to bring this initiative to life at SDNB Vaishnav College for Women. Empowering women with AI skills is key to building an inclusive, future-ready workforce. From deploying the platform to training students and faculty, we are committed to equipping every woman on this campus to lead, innovate and shape the AI-powered future of Viksit Bharat." At SDNB Vaishnav College for Women, the initiative will explore potential applications of AI in areas such as preparing learning materials, supporting academic research and exploration, helping students understand concepts, and assisting with routine administrative activities. The implementation will be aligned with the institution's academic priorities and responsible-use practices.

A key focus of the initiative is to encourage greater participation of women in an increasingly AI-driven economy. By providing students across disciplines with opportunities to engage with emerging technologies, the college aims to build confidence and develop skills relevant to employment, higher education and entrepreneurship. Faculty enablement and hands-on exploration will also form an important part of the initiative, helping identify practical applications of AI within the academic environment. The adoption will emphasise responsible use and academic integrity, encouraging students to critically evaluate AI-generated information and use AI as a tool to strengthen their own learning and understanding. As part of the initiative, SDNB Vaishnav College for Women has partnered with Deloitte, Ankercloud and DoyenAI for consulting, technology and adoption support.

For More Information: Address: SDNB Vaishnav College for Women, Vaishnava College Road, Shanthi Nagar, Chromepet, Chennai, 600 044 Website: www.sdnbvc.edu.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)