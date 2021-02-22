Taneira presents 'Heritage' - an exclusive range of wedding and bridal sarees

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Old world charm meets contemporary designs with Taneira's Heritage collection, an exclusive collection of wedding and bridal sarees. Boasting a diverse array of pure and handcrafted sarees from Kanjeevaram, Banarasi, Chanderi and Maheshwari, this limited edition collection is a luxurious and modern homage to our rich heritage. The collection is a celebration of cultures, heritage, traditions and rituals coming together.

'Heritage' features some of the rarest traditional weaving techniques and brings them alive with a modern twist. The rich and luxurious bridal and wedding sarees are opulent and make for treasured handcrafted heirloom pieces. The craftsmanship of the sarees articulates the essence of culture intertwined with nostalgia. The collection boasts of intricate meenakari, adai techniques and zari work making each saree a collectable to be passed through generations.

The Heritage collection in vibrant hues features beautiful, intricate and eye-catching borders, pallas, motifs and zari work. Some of the motifs that the treasured collection flaunts are mangoes, parrots, elephants, peacocks, rudraksha, paisleys and curved lines. Heritage celebrates the sheer joy of coming together with loved ones, dressed in ethnic galore and sharing moments of love and coming together of families. The collection offers designs in this bridal saree collection that have been refashioned and reinterpreted to suit the contemporary styles of the modern Indian bride and family.

This exclusive collection is currently being presented at Taniera Indiranagar store, Bangalore and would be circulated to Taneira South Ex store, Delhi and Taneira Banjana Hills store, Hyderabad in March. The collection will further be exclusively showcased at Taneira Turner Road store, Mumbai and Taneira store, Aundh Pune in April.

Ranging in a price of INR 15,000 to INR 70,000, the luxurious timeless silks and brocades in this exclusive collection offer something for everyone. Customers can also shop this collection online at (https://www.taneira.com)

Derived from the word 'tan' meaning body and 'Eira', the Sanskrit name for Goddess Saraswati (Patron God of art, music, craft and knowledge) and meaning 'Earth' in Greek, Taneira aims to provide the rooted yet progressive Indian woman with exclusive design, diverse workmanship, the authenticity of handcraft, pure and natural fibres: the best of India under one roof.

Taneira - the youngest brand from Titan Company Limited, offers close to 3000 unique pieces across sarees & lehengas made only from pure & natural fabrics from over 65 regions in India, celebrating the diverse textiles and craftsmanship. We carefully curate products for exclusive designs to cater to all occasions that a woman would want to adorn herself for - festivals, weddings and special occasions. The brand has created an intimate yet relaxed browsing experience and a full-fledged style studio that houses ready-to-wear blouses, bespoke pieces, customization and tailoring services to complete the perfect ensemble.

Launched in 2017, Taneira is now 14 stores strong across Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai. Taneira is also available online with global delivery on their website.

