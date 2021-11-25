Tanla recognized in the 2021 Gartner® CPaaS Competitive Landscape

You would like to read
- Tanla net profit soars 33%, reaches an all-time high
- Tanla announces Second Quarter 21-22 Results
- Tanla Platforms Limited set to go global, platform business to propel growth
- HarperCollins presents 'Bullets Over Bombay' by Uday Bhatia
- Dhir & Dhir Associates and Everywoman pledge partnership towards diversity, equality, and inclusion in the workplace
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tanla Platforms Limited, a leading global cloud communications company, announced, it has been recognized in the Gartner's "2021 Competitive Landscape for Communications Platform as a Service" (CPaaS).
Latest Gartner report on the CPaaS competitive landscape has reviewed and recognized 8 vendors in the global CPaaS market that vary in scale and scope but offer a wide portfolio of CPaaS services of interest to enterprise customers. The report notes the diversity of the CPaaS market, analysis & recommendations, competitive CPaaS trends, and a thorough analysis of 8 global vendors based on portfolio diversity, size, and ability to provide a platform for enterprises & developers.
"Tanla's recognition in the latest Gartner report is a true testament to the company's innovative, secure, and trusted product offerings. We are continuously expanding and innovating our product portfolio to help our customers succeed across diverse use cases and verticals. Our product-first strategy has led to the development of path-breaking solutions, and we are looking forward to making a greater impact," said Uday Reddy, Chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited
A complimentary copy of the report can be accessed here - (https://www.tanla.com/gartner/)
Gartner
Gartner, Competitive Landscape: Communications Platform as a Service, By Brian Doherty, Daniel O'Connell, Lisa Unden-Farboud, Published 11 November 2021.
Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.
Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor