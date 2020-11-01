Tanla records best ever Quarter fuelled by CPaaS and Digital revenues

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], November 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tanla Platforms Limited, largest CPaaS provider, today announced the results for the quarter ended on September 30th, 2020 as compared to the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.

* Revenue was Rs 583.2 Cr and increased 20 per cent

* EBITDA was Rs 97.5 Cr and increased 210 per cent

* PAT was Rs 81.5 Cr and increased 273 per cent

* EPS was Rs 5.85 and increased 279 per cent

* ROCE at 47.5 per cent and increased 177 per cent

* EBIDTA to Cash Conversion remained robust at 82 per cent

"I'm delighted to report highest ever Revenue, EBITDA & EPS in Q2FY21. Our pioneering and dominant market position in CPaaS, in this cathartic phase in Digital, powered the surge in Revenue", commented Uday Reddy, Chairman & CEO of Tanla.

Commenting further Uday Reddy said, "Going forward our unwavering focus and investments on platforms & products, brand, customer success and talent, will drive future growth."

Business Highlights

* 89,203 enterprises 6,339 telemarketers are registered on DLT platform.

* In the first commercial go-live month of Sept 2020, Tanla's Trubloq handled 70% of the total DLT traffic which is 35Bn.

* 83 New Customer opportunities from major verticals (Banking, Financial services, e-commerce, Gaming, OTT etc) Including established brands to high potential startups were signed up during Q2FY21, with an annual potential revenue of ~ 76 Cr

Tanla's paid up share capital was 13,60,36,450 equity shares of Re 1/ each on Sept 30, 2020 after a share buyback of 1,66,92,752 equity shares of Re 1 each and allotment of 4,71,645 equity shares of Re 1 each under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan, 2016.

The Company has paid an interim dividend of Re1 per share to the Shareholders as on the Record date on September 18, 2020 aggregating Rs 13,57,87,600/-.

Support during COVID-19

During these trying periods, we focused on ensuring the safety of our employees encouraged them to work from home and minimize interaction at public places by providing them with the required infrastructure and a Covid Fund to help them meet medical needs for self and immediate family. We have also succeeded in providing the required support to our customers and partners and ensured they succeeded in providing their best work while they operated remotely.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)