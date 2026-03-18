PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 18: Tarasya Silver Jewellery, a silver jewellery brand from the house of Neerus, proudly announces the launch of its third store in Hyderabad at the vibrant shopping hub of Kukatpally, KPHB. The store was inaugurated by popular actress Meenakshi Chaudhary on 13th March, marking another milestone in the brand's growing presence. Known for its stylish, ethnic and best of craftsmanship silver jewellery collections, Tarasya aims to bring trend-forward designs to a wider audience in one of Hyderabad's busiest retail destinations. The entire range at Tarasya is pure 92.5 silver jewellery with 22 Carat gold plating.

With successful stores already operating in Jubilee Hills and Chandanagar, the Kukatpally launch strengthens Tarasya's retail footprint. Speaking on the occasion, Suchita Ahuja, owner of Tarasya, said, "Tarasya is now a three-store brand, and very soon we are going to launch in other cities as well, taking the count to six stores by the end of the next financial year." The brand has quickly built a reputation for offering premium craftsmanship with reasonable pricing in silver jewellery.