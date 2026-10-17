Tasva Reimagines Contemporary Indian Menswear at Lakm�" Fashion Week in Partnership with Fashion Design Council of India (Fdci) VMPL New Delhi [India], October 17: Bringing together the richness of Indian craftsmanship and a contemporary approach to occasion dressing, Tasva, the premium Indian menswear brand by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. and designer Tarun Tahiliani, presented its latest menswear collection at Lakm�" Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI at Taj Palace, New Delhi. Reimagining traditional menswear through modern silhouettes, intricate detailing and a refined colour palette, the showcase celebrated individuality and the evolving sartorial choices of the modern Indian groom. Adding to the runway presentation, actor Ali Fazal walked as the showstopper for Tasva, embodying the collection's spirit of confidence, sophistication and effortless elegance. Creators Mohak Narang, Ashi Khanna, Tarun Kinra and Sunny Chopra also walked the runway for Tasva, bringing their own style and personality to the showcase.

Rooted in the belief that occasionwear should reflect personal style while honouring tradition, the collection presented a versatile wardrobe designed for the many celebrations that define an Indian wedding. Drawing inspiration from the Tree of Life, the intricate artistry of Lipan Art, the fluidity of paisleys and the evocative Art of Light, the collection brought together diverse artistic influences through a contemporary design language. Floral, fluid and geometric artworks formed a distinctive visual narrative, translating traditional references into pieces that felt both timeless and relevant to the modern wardrobe. Highlighting the significance of celebrating Indian craftsmanship through contemporary design, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), added, "Tasva represents an interesting dialogue between India's rich sartorial heritage and the evolving preferences of the modern Indian man. What stands out in this collection is the way traditional techniques and artistic influences have been interpreted through contemporary silhouettes. Platforms such as Lakm�" Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI provide an opportunity to showcase this evolution, while continuing to highlight the relevance of Indian craftsmanship in today's fashion landscape."

The collection placed a strong emphasis on Indian artisanal techniques, including Aari work, Zardozi and mirror work, complemented by applique, pearl embellishments and three-dimensional detailing. These elements introduced texture and depth across the ensembles, showcasing the relationship between heritage craftsmanship and modern construction. Each garment reflected a considered approach to design, where intricate surface ornamentation complemented clean lines and contemporary proportions. A thoughtfully curated colour palette further defined the collection's visual identity. Soft shades of ivory, lilac, salmon and jade brought an understated elegance to ensembles designed for daytime celebrations, while deeper jewel tones and vibrant accents introduced a more expressive mood for cocktail evenings and mehndi festivities. Moving seamlessly between subtle sophistication and statement dressing, the collection reflected the diversity of occasions and personal preferences that shape contemporary Indian weddings.

The silhouettes offered a fresh interpretation of traditional menswear, with classic sherwanis featuring asymmetrical details and sharp tailoring, alongside sleek dinner jackets and contemporary Indo-Western ensembles. Combining structure with ease, the collection explored how familiar ceremonial styles can evolve to suit a new generation of grooms and celebrants. The result was a wardrobe that balanced the richness of Indian occasionwear with the versatility and confidence of modern dressing. Speaking about the inspiration behind the collection and its presentation at Lakm�" Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, Tarun Tahiliani shared, "At TASVA, our approach has always been to make Indian occasion wear relevant to how we celebrate today. We combine global tailoring and pattern-making techniques with our heritage to create clothing that is both contemporary and comfortable. I have heard Indian men complain that Indian clothing is uncomfortable, which is why comfort is central to what we do. For us, that is what good fashion is all about. We bring together traditional craftsmanship with a modern understanding of silhouette, comfort and individuality. We also use technology to make embroidery techniques more accessible and affordable, creating modern interpretations of classic sherwanis, open indowesterns and contemporary silhouettes. Every element reflects our belief that tradition should continue, but in a new voice."

Commenting on the collection and Tasva's evolving approach to contemporary Indian menswear, Mr. Ashish Mukul, Brand Head, Tasva, said, "The modern Indian groom is looking for occasionwear that honours tradition while reflecting his individual style. At Tasva, we aim to bring together the richness of Indian craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes and thoughtful detailing, creating a wardrobe that feels relevant to the many moments of a wedding celebration while allowing every groom to express his individuality." Commenting on the showcase and the evolving landscape of Indian occasionwear, Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands Limited, said, "Indian menswear is witnessing an exciting evolution, with a growing emphasis on individuality, versatility and contemporary design. Tasva's showcase reflects this shift beautifully, bringing traditional craftsmanship into a wardrobe that speaks to today's consumer. At Lakm�" Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, we continue to celebrate designers and brands that are shaping new conversations around Indian fashion, and this collection presents a thoughtful perspective on the future of occasionwear."

Talking about the experience, showstopper Ali Fazal said: "It was a pleasure to be part of Tasva's showcase at Lakm�" Fashion Week. What I particularly appreciate is how the collection brings together the richness of Indian craftsmanship with a contemporary sensibility. The outfits feel rooted in our heritage while allowing the modern Indian man to express his own sense of style with confidence and individuality." With its latest showcase, Tasva presented a distinctive perspective on modern Indian menswear, where tradition and innovation coexist effortlessly. Celebrating craftsmanship, individuality and the freedom to reinterpret occasion dressing, the collection reinforced the idea that contemporary Indian elegance lies in honouring one's roots while embracing a personal sense of style.

About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited: ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 13,996 Cr. spanning retail space of 11.9 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2024), it is India's first billion-dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats. The Company has a network of 4,664 stores across approximately 37,205 multi-brand outlets with 9,563 point of sales in department stores across India (as on 31st March 2024). It has a repertoire of India's largest brands in Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, established over 25 years. Pantaloons is one of India's leading fashion retailers. Company's international Brands portfolio includes - The Collective, Amongst India's largest multi-brand retailers of international brands and has long term exclusive partnerships with select brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, Reebok, Simon Carter and Galeries Lafayette. The Company's foray into branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as Jaypore, Tasva & Marigold Lane. The company has strategic partnerships with Designers 'Shantanu & Nikhil', 'Tarun Tahiliani', 'Sabyasachi' and 'House of Masaba'. In addition, to cater to the needs of digitally native consumers, ABFRL is building a portfolio of Digital-first brands under its technology led 'House of D2C Brands' venture TMRW. TMRW is on a path to building a portfolio of Digital First brands in partnership with founders of emerging brands in the E-Commerce market. The Company in Sept 2023 completed the acquisition of 51% stake in TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. TCNS is India's leading women's branded ethnic apparel company that designs, markets and retails portfolios of women's branded apparel across brands W, Aurelia, Wishful, Elleven & Folksong.

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