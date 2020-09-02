Tata AIA Life Insurance hosts virtual Health and Wellness event featuring global icon, David Beckham

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA Life), one of India's leading providers of Life Insurance Protection solutions, will host its first online event around holistic wellness under the initiative "Sehat ka Rakshakaran".

The event scheduled for Sunday, 6th September 2020, features iconic footballer and cultural icon David Beckham, who is also AIA's Global Brand Ambassador.

This first-of-its-kind wellness event will be hosted by popular television presenter Gaurav Kapur and will also include eminent personalities who are experts in their fields. Renowned chef and nutritionist Vicky Ratnani, noted mythologist and author Devdutt Patnaik, well-known fitness influencer Natasha Goel, and internet entrepreneur and motivational speaker Ankur Warikoo will also do short sessions sharing their insights on physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being.

David Beckham will be sharing personal stories on how he and his family have dealt with the extraordinary events of 2020 together with some of the lessons he has learned.

"The onset of the global pandemic has highlighted the need for health and wellness more than ever before. It is important to address life challenges in these times from a more holistic perspective in order to stay motivated, healthy, and active. Tata AIA Life has always been committed to providing comprehensive Life Insurance solutions to ensure the wellbeing of our policy-holders and their families. This event is in line with our priority to support our policy-holders, employees, partners and wider communities, especially in these challenging times. I invite everyone to join this exciting session that is particularly relevant now, to learn a few new things on health and wellness from none other than David Beckham and also four more Wellness experts who will do short sessions focussing on Yoga, Nutrition, mindfulness and financial health," said Rishi Srivastava, MD & CEO. Tata AIA Life, while commenting on the event.

"Covid-19 has impacted people across the world and changed the way we live. In these unprecedented times it's never been more important to stay both mentally and physically fit. I'm very happy to be involved in Tata AIA Life's Sehat ka Rakshakaran, sharing my thoughts and experiences with people across India about how we can live healthier, longer, better lives. Healthy living isn't a short term solution just to overcome the current challenges, making healthy living a way of life can help us all to stay happy and motivated always," said David Beckham.

"I've been lucky enough to visit many countries in Asia with AIA and witness first-hand the transformational work that AIA is doing in markets all over the region to help their customers and communities. I hope that through this event organised by Tata AIA Life, people in India too will feel inspired to make the little changes in their lives that can make a big difference and that this unique event will really inspire them. I wish I could be there in person but look forward to watching the event online."

Sehat Ka Rakshakaran stems from Tata AIA Life's brand proposition, Rakshakaran ke reet, that attempts to make protection a way of life and focusses on complete wellbeing. This unique virtual event will include six sessions, delivering health and wellness content to inspire, motivate, and educate people across India. The idea of the programme is to initiate awareness and meaningful conversations around wholesome wellness which includes focusing on mind, body, and personal growth.

This event is designed to trigger meaningful conversations around comprehensive wellness, which is a need of the times.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date & Day: 6th September, Sunday

Time: 10:30 am onwards

This is a free event open to the public.

Follow the link to below to participate in the event: https://www.tataaiawellnessday.com/?c=li

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)