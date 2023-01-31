Tata AIA Life Insurance Sampoorna Raksha Supreme is now more powerful with Tata AIA Vitality Riders benefits

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As the purest and most effective form of life insurance cover available, Term Insurance Plans safeguard policyholders and their families from the uncertainties of life. However, work schedules that keep us busy daily have changed how we live and affected us. Tata AIA Life Sampoorna Raksha Supreme and Vitality Protect rider offer comprehensive protection with wellness benefits for those who wish to safeguard their families' futures.

Tata AIA Vitality is a globally recognised, science-based wellness program that helps consumers understand and improve their health while also rewarding them. On enrolling into the Wellness Program, consumers get an upfront discount of up to 5% on your premium. The premium discount in the subsequent years may increase or decrease based on their Wellness status (decided based on their engagement levels, Completion of health assessments, achievement of fitness goals etc).

Sampoorna Raksha Supreme product allows customers to opt for a more enhanced protection cover with Tata AIA Vitality Protect Rider and Tata AIA Vitality Health rider. These are non-linked riders, which lets consumers select their choice of protection against a range of health conditions, stay protected against uncertainties such as Death, Accidental Death & Disability, Critical Illness etc and also helps them get their fitness goals on track for bringing positive changes to their health and lifestyle, while rewarding them with premium discounts!

The Tata AIA Vitality Protect rider offers coverage against a range of risks and consumers may opt for coverage against one or more risks as per their needs by choosing from the following Benefit Options:

- Term Booster - Benefit is paid on earlier of Death or diagnosis of Terminal Illness

- Accidental Death - Benefit is paid on Death due to accident. Double benefit is paid in case of accident under specified circumstances e.g. accidental death while travelling in public transport as bus, tram or train.

- Accidental Total & Permanent Disability - Benefit is paid on Accidental Total and Permanent Disability due to accident. Double benefit is paid in case of accident under specified circumstances e.g. accidental disability while travelling in public transport as bus, tram or train.

- CritiCare Plus - Offers protection against 40 Critical Illness including Cancer and Cardiac conditions. On diagnosis of any of the covered conditions, rider sum assured will be paid.

- Accelerated CritiCare - Offers protection against 40 Critical Illness including Cancer and Cardiac conditions. Cover for this option will be accelerate sum assured of the base plan.

The Tata AIA Vitality Health offers coverage against a range of risks. One may opt for coverage against one or more risks as per their needs by choosing from the following Benefit Options.

- HospiCare - Pays fixed amount on Hospitalization and on ICU admission. Additional Recuperation benefit in case of hospitalization for 7 or more days

- Accidental Disability Care - Covers both Permanent Total or Permanent Partial Disability due to an accident. Under this option, double Benefit payable in case of accident under specified circumstances e.g. accident while travelling in public transport like bus, tram or train). - Multiple claims allowed in case of partial disability

- Death Benefit Pay-out - Highlights of Tata AIA Life Insurance Sampoorna Raksha Supreme

- Multistage CritiCare - 39 Critical Illness covered including minor stage illness

- Cancer Care - Covers early as well as late-stage cancers

- Cardiac Care - Covers 14 minor as well as 8 major heart related ailments

The product also offers a whole-life coverage option until 100 years of age. The premium paying terms under the term and term plan with return of premium variants are 5 years, 10 years, 12 years, Single Pay, and Regular Pay.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)