BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12: Tata CLiQ, the omnichannel e-commerce platform, is hosting its annual flagship 'The Big CLiQ Sale' on Tata CLiQ Fashion, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette from May 14 to May 31, 2026. Built on the proposition of "No Limits, No Rules - Bigger Than Ever", the sale goes beyond all limits with dynamic door-opening deals, weekend price crashes, limited-hour offers, giveaways on select purchases and more. Shoppers also get assured rewards on every transaction on Tata CLiQ Fashion and top five shoppers on Tata CLiQ Luxury stand a chance to win a watch worth Rs 4 lakh. With offers across a wide range of categories like apparel, accessories, footwear, beauty, fragrances, eyewear, home, jewellery, and watches, shoppers can save big this summer, making it the perfect opportunity to refresh and indulge without limits.

Mr. Gopal Asthana, CEO, Tata CLiQ, said, "We are excited to announce our flagship sale event The Big CLiQ Sale, which amplifies our core pillars of scale, curation, and seamless online shopping experience. As consumer expectations continue to evolve, we remain focused on strengthening our brand portfolio while making discovery more intuitive and engaging across the platform. This year, we have further expanded our assortment across categories by introducing new brands and collections. We expect strong momentum in categories like apparel, accessories, footwear, and watches during the sale. The platforms have also been seeing an increasing contribution from non-metro markets, a trend we expect to continue. We look forward to a strong response to The Big CLiQ sale as we continue to elevate the online shopping experience for our consumers."

On Tata CLiQ Fashion, enjoy 50-85% off on brands across fashion and lifestyle, along with benefits such as additional discounts on multiple buys from select brands, extra savings through coupons, and bank offers during the sale period. With never-seen-before offers, it is the best time to refresh one's wardrobe. Menswear brands such as Flying Machine, Levi's, Rare Rabbit, The Bear House, and U.S. Polo Assn. are available at a minimum of 40-50% off. Womenswear across western and Indian wear including Biba, Forever New, Libas, Marks & Spencer, Only, Rareism, Vero Moda, W, and more have compelling offers shoppers won't want to miss. Elevate the look further with footwear from brands like Adidas Originals, Asics, Campus, Lotto, Nike, Skechers, and Woodland, available at a minimum of 50% off. Additionally, Metro, Mochi, and U.S. Polo Assn, are also available at a minimum of 40% off. In the sports section, avail up to 70% off on Decathlon across all their categories.

Accessorize the look with jewellery from Giva and Mia, which also have must-grab offers. Aldo and Guess are a minimum 30% off and Hidesign and Miraggio are up to 50% off in handbags category. Mokobara and Tommy Hilfiger luggage has offers too. Eyewear brands such as Guess, Lenskart, Oakley, Police, and more have attractive offers. Watch enthusiasts can enjoy offers ranging from 20-50% on timepieces from Armani, Fastrack, Titan, and Timex. D'decor and Prestige in the home category have offers one can't miss. In the holistic nutrition category, Fitspire and GNC are up to 80% off, while Muscletech, Nutrabay, Super You, and more also have offers.

Tata CLiQ Palette brings the best of beauty at attractive prices. With up to 60% off, shop essentials and favourite across skincare, haircare, makeup, and tools. In skincare, avail up to 20% off on bestsellers from Cetaphil and a flat 20% off on bestsellers from Clinique. L'Oreal Paris and Schwarzkopf Professional in haircare has offers of up to 45% off, while Olaplex is offering up to 20% off on bestsellers. Stock up on bath and body essentials from Kimirica, Mamaearth, The Love Co, and more which have irresistible offers. Enjoy up to 50% off on brands like Ajmal, Guess, Jaguar, and Skinn by Titan in the fragrance section.

In the luxury segment, avail a flat 20% off on bestsellers from Bobbi Brown and M.A.C. Dyson and Ikonic Professional in the tools category have offers on their bestsellers. Shoppers can now access Tata CLiQ Palette on Tata CLiQ Fashion app. Tata CLiQ Luxury, India's premier luxury lifestyle platform, invites consumers to discover and shop from leading global and Indian premium and luxury brands across categories. From legacy to what's rising, only the curated ones make it here, bringing together what defines luxury today, and what will tomorrow. Reimagine your wardrobe with offerings in menswear and womenswear from Calvin Klein Jeans, Gant, Guess Jeans, Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, and True Religion, featuring some of the most collected styles. It's also the best time to shop from globally acclaimed brands such as Aspinal of London, Liu Jo, Mulberry, Nicobar, and Roem that are exclusively available on Tata CLiQ Luxury. The intimate wear category features brands such as Calvin Klein Underwear, La Vie En Rose, Marks & Spencer, and Mysthelle.

Complete the look with footwear from Aldo, Asics, Cole Haan, ECCO, Puma, and more, while the kidswear edit introduces thoughtfully curated products from brands such as Choupette, Joie, Qplay, and The Baby Trunk. The Indiluxe section spotlights celebrated Indian brands and designers, including Da Milano, Masaba, Ritu Kumar, S & N by Shantnu & Nikhil, and more. Explore iconic timepieces from Fossil, Maserati, Michael Kors, and Seiko and statement eyewear from Burberry, Prada, Ray-Ban, and Tom Ford. Discover fashion jewellery from Emporio Armani, Swarovski, and Ted Baker that elevates the look. In accessories, shop for the most obsessed-over handbags from Aldo, Charles & Keith, Coach, Saint Laurent, Tory Burch, among others.

The home category showcases elevated living through brands such as Flexnest, Kilig, Le Creuset, Narwal, and more. The audio category features must-have selections from Bose, Marshall, Sennheiser, and Sony. Fragrance enthusiasts can explore signature scents from Giorgio Armani, Yves Saint Laurent, and Jean Paul Gaultier, alongside sought-after beauty picks from Clinique, Dyson, and M.A.C. Lastly, celebrate timeless style and conscious luxury as the Rare and Reloved category brings together a curated edit of pre-loved accessories, including bags, belts, footwear, and watches. Tata CLiQ Fashion and Tata CLiQ Luxury are offering a 20% instant discount on Deutsche Bank Debit Cards and a 10% instant discount on OneCard Credit Cards and IDFC First Bank Credit and Debit Cards. These offers are only valid from May 15 to May 31, 2026, subject to T & C.

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