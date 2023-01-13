Tata CLiQ Luxury and HSBC Announce the Luxe Life: Edition 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After the grand success of the first two digital editions, Tata CLiQ Luxury, India's premier luxury lifestyle platform, and HSBC present 'The Luxe Life: Edition 3', in association with Vogue Business, which will be held on January 17, 2023, at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. The Luxe Life: Edition 3 will bring together luxury thought leaders and creators to discuss the future of luxury and slow commerce through the lenses of technology, sustainability, and innovation.

Tata CLiQ Luxury has partnered with marquee global luxury brands across different sectors to curate this one-of-a-kind event. The Luxe Life: Edition 3 will explore the theme of 'Moving Fast. Living Slow' by providing a forum for thought leaders from India and across the globe to discuss how the slow luxury experience is changing in relation to the rest of the world, embracing new technologies, and forging ahead following the pandemic's pause. The event will see renowned leaders such as PLATFORMe's Goncalo Cruz, Authentic Brands Group's Henry Stupp, Tata Sons Brand Custodian Harish Bhat, TCS Extended Reality (XR) Lab's Dr Ashok Maharaj, designers Anita Dongre and Masaba Gupta, BCG's Abheek Singhi, Meta's Meghna Apparao, and others bring their perspectives as they explore the new ideas, trends, and technology shaping the luxury industry.

Commenting on the announcement of The Luxe Life: Edition 3, Gitanjali Saxena, Chief Business Officer, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said, "At Tata CLiQ Luxury, we are focused on expanding our assortment and categories that enhance consumers' lifestyles and offer an unparalleled online luxury shopping experience, thus building the platform as a luxury lifestyle destination. The Luxe Life is our flagship property, where we examine India's ever-evolving luxury market by championing new ideas and themes as well as celebrate the most thought-provoking voices across the globe. Following two successful digital editions, The Luxe Life: Edition 3 is the first on-ground edition, delving deep into the digital landscape and future of luxury in the country through panel discussions with leading game-changers from the world of fashion and technology."

Co-partnered by Diageo India, Natural Diamond Council, and Taj, The Luxe Life: Edition 3 will #explorethenew through conversations and curated experiences for the attendees. The event will feature an exclusive line-up of sessions wherein industry stalwarts will discuss themes such as slow commerce and sustainability, luxury and metaverse, understanding the new luxury customer, futureproofing one's business in the Web 3 age, and more. In addition, a special film titled 'India on the Move' will be premiered at the event and released digitally on the Tata CLiQ Luxury platform and social media channels. As the country brims with energy, raring to go, this documentary explores what India is thinking, feeling, and consuming. The film will discover the inspiring stories of hope, optimism & beauty through the voices of 44 creatives from across India.

Speaking on the event, Sandeep Batra, MD & Head of Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India, said, "We are delighted to partner with Tata CLiQ Luxury's The Luxe Life: Edition 3, an event brimming with quality, diversity, and global giants. With an interesting line-up of panel discussions and an enthralling experience for one, this event will surely set a benchmark for luxury events."

Stephen Morgan, Managing Director, Vogue Business, said, "Vogue Business is a global b2b fashion and business title launched in 2019, which has established itself as a leading voice covering the fashion industry's most pertinent topics such as sustainability and technology. We are delighted to partner with Tata CLiQ Luxury for their leadership property. The Luxe Life: Edition 3 will witness thought leaders from different industries sharing their insights on various facets of luxury, and we are thrilled to bring our global understanding of luxury fashion and technology to the event."

"Diageo Reserve is all about world class luxurious experiences centred in our amazing brand worlds. We are excited to join hands with Tata CLiQ Luxury's The Luxe Life: Edition 3 to raise a toast to inspiring conversations and to celebrate a world of epicurean possibilities", said, Shweta Jain, Chief Business Development Officer: Luxury, Reserve & Craft, Diageo India & South Asia.

Richa Singh, Managing Director - India & Middle East, Natural Diamond Council, said, "We are excited to be a part of The Luxe Life: Edition 3 by Tata CLiQ Luxury. Consumers value artistry, craftsmanship, and sentiment, especially for fine jewellery. As they embrace conscious luxury, they are investing in products that hold meaning, can be cherished, and left behind as a lasting legacy. The event has an exciting line-up of discussions ranging from sustainability to technology, and the insights from these sessions will help in understanding how luxury has evolved in India."

Commenting on the occasion, Parveen Chander, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing, IHCL said, "While the concept of luxury has continued to evolve over time, what has remained unchanged is the aura of timelessness that is instantly associated with luxury brands. This makes the partnership of our iconic luxury brand Taj and Tata CLiQ Luxury's The Luxe Life the perfect collaboration of change-makers in the luxury Indian market, paving the path for the global luxury consumer."

A Mercedes-Benz installation will also be displayed at the event, reflecting the brand's core driving pillars. This sculpture has been made by repurposing 200 Mercedes-Benz hubcaps that envelope the central figure in a fluid form, reinforcing a human connection. The artist, Little Shilpa, places them in conversation with dynamic, vivid shapes that convey "Desire for the Extraordinaire".

Talking about the installation, Shilpa Chavan, said, "I'm excited to present the luxury totem ERRE, an installation I designed for Mercedes-Benz, at Tata CLiQ Luxury's The Luxe Life: Edition 3. ERRE was designed to bring to life the brand's three primary driving pillars: sustainability, desire, and innovation. The head piece consists of wheels that move in two directions: backward and forward, signifying the past and future. With this installation, we want to drive home the message that we can move into the future on the foundation of our experience and learnings."

The first two digital editions of 'The Luxe Life' explored insightful conversations and featured films from global tastemakers and luxury insiders. The first edition was introduced in July 2021 to #decodethenew ideas and themes that drive Luxury with Purpose across fashion, beauty, design, and more while the second edition held in March 2022 was a five-day digital film and shopping festival with a #visionforfuture.

Learn more about The Luxe Life: Edition 3 here: (https://luxury.tatacliq.com/luxelife3)

