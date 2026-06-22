PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: For decades, students aspiring to engineering and management careers have had structured pathways through examinations such as JEE and CAT, leading them to some of the country's most sought-after institutions. However, despite the growing importance of skilled careers in India's economic future, a similar pathway for industry-focused education has remained largely absent. To address this gap, Tata Indian Institute of Skills (Tata IIS) has opened registrations for the National Skills Test (NST), a nationwide initiative designed to identify talent and create structured pathways into industry-focused careers. NST serves as the gateway to admission into IIS Mumbai and IIS Ahmedabad, two premier institutions managed by Tata Indian Institute of Skills (Tata IIS) in partnership with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). The institutes focus on developing industry-ready talent through practical, hands-on learning aligned to the needs of modern manufacturing and technology sectors.

The launch comes at a time when India's manufacturing and mobility sectors are witnessing unprecedented growth. The manufacturing sector is expected to see over ₹11 lakh crore in planned capital expenditure, creating significant demand for skilled shop-floor talent. Simultaneously, India's electric mobility ecosystem is projected to reach nearly 50 million EVs by 2030, driving demand for trained EV technicians, service professionals, automation specialists, and advanced manufacturing talent. Conducted twice every year, NST is open to candidates from diverse educational backgrounds, including 10th and 12th pass students, ITI graduates, diploma holders, engineering graduates, and other graduates seeking careers in high-growth technical sectors.

Qualified candidates become eligible for admission into Tata IIS programs across future-focused domains such as Electric Vehicles (EV), Automation, Robotics, Manufacturing, CNC, CAD/CAM, Welding, Industrial Maintenance, and Industrial Control Systems. The available pathways include Industry Readiness Programs (IRP), Digital Application Programs (DAP), and Applied Skills Programs (ASP), designed to cater to learners at different stages of their educational journey. Programs span domains such as Advanced Arc Welding, Electric Vehicle Service, CNC Operations, Industrial Maintenance, CAD/CAM Manufacturing, Automation Programming, Industrial Control Systems, Robotics, Collaborative Automation, and EV Powertrain & Battery Systems. A key differentiator of Tata IIS programs is their emphasis on experiential learning, with nearly 70% of the curriculum delivered through hands-on practical training using industry-grade equipment and technologies. Students gain exposure to real-world applications and workplace environments, helping bridge the gap between education and employment.

In addition to industry-aligned learning, NST also provides access to merit-based scholarship opportunities, enabling deserving students to pursue high-quality technical education at significantly subsidized costs. Registrations for the upcoming NST are now open. Students can explore eligibility criteria, scholarship opportunities, program details, and registration information at: About Tata Indian Institute of Skills Tata Indian Institute of Skills (Tata IIS) operates IIS Mumbai and IIS Ahmedabad in partnership with MSDE, to develop industry-ready talent through skilling, upskilling, and reskilling programs across manufacturing and emerging technology sectors. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)