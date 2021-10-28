New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI/Newsvoir): Ashish Khanna, President - Renewables, Tata Power has been recognized as one of the Meaningful Business 100 (MB100) leaders for the year 2021 by Meaningful Business, a global platform for leaders combining profit and purpose. This prestigious award recognises the outstanding business leaders, across the world, combining profit and purpose to help achieve the UN Global Goals.

On receiving the award Ashish Khanna, President - Renewables, Tata Power said, "I am elated to be in the august group of top 100 leaders in the world, to receive this honour which highlights the value of profit with purpose. It is the recognition of the tireless efforts of the entire team of Renewables at Tata Power and truly reflects Tata Group values. This award motivates to further enhance our contribution to a cleaner & greener planet."

The award received over 500 nominations from 70 countries, following a global nomination process. Curated by an expert panel of 21 judges, including Nikhil Seth, Assistant Secretary-General, UN; Stasia Mitchell, Global Entrepreneurship Leader, EY; Paul Lindley, Founder, Ella's Kitchen; Moky Makura, Executive Director, Africa No Filter and Sancia Dalley, SVP, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, each nominee was scored across five key areas: Durability, Impact, Innovation, Leadership and Scope.

Meaningful Business is devoted to creating a unified platform for these leaders to collaborate and share knowledge in order to amplify their positive impact in support of the UN 2030 agenda.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)