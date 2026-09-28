HT Syndication Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 28: Tattva Wellness Spa has expanded its presence in Delhi NCR with the opening of a new wellness destination on Golf Course Road. The opening marks Tattva's entry into recovery services, including Cold Plunge, Himalayan Salt Infrared Sauna and Leg Compression Therapy. Designed for the demands of contemporary urban life, the spa brings together massage therapies and recovery rituals to offer a holistic wellness experience through a meticulously designed guest journey. Located on Golf Course Road, the spa features three serene single therapy rooms: Jal, Anand, and Prana; a spacious couple therapy room, Agni; and a dedicated Recovery Zone with state-of-the-art facilities. Positioned within easy reach of major residential and business districts, including the DLF Horizon Center and the DLF Golf and Country Club, the spa is easily accessible to nearby residents and professionals looking to make recovery a regular part of their routine.

Recovery by Tattva for Urban Lifestyles Recovery is becoming a more regular part of wellness routines as people look for ways to feel and function well over the long term. The Global Wellness Institute valued the global wellness economy at US$6.8 trillion in 2024 and projects it will reach US$9.8 trillion by 2029. Interest in healthy ageing is also growing, creating space for accessible experiences that bring rest and recovery into everyday life. Tattva Wellness & Recovery Spa on Golf Course Road responds to that shift by bringing guided recovery therapies together with its established spa treatments. Guests can choose standalone recovery therapies, guided Contrast Therapies, or curated rituals that pair recovery services with specialised massages, including Deep Tissue Massage, Sports Massage and Jet Lag Recovery Massage.

A key highlight of Tattva Wellness's newest spa is the Himalayan Salt Infrared Sauna, which combines infrared dry heat with a natural Himalayan salt-lined setting to support blood circulation and respiratory wellness, particularly relevant to contemporary urban lifestyles. The Recovery Zone also introduces cold-based therapy through its Cold Plunge's ice-cold bath immersion, maintained at a controlled temperature of 10°C to 15°C to support post-activity recovery. Guests can experience the benefits of both therapies: Infrared Sauna & Cold Plunge through guided Contrast Therapy, which alternates between heat and cold. The Recovery Zone also offers Leg Compression Therapy, using sequentially inflating air-compression boots to support natural lymphatic drainage and relief from leg fatigue.

A Thoughtfully Planned Guest Journey The spa's four therapy rooms offer comfort and privacy for massages, facials and beauty therapies, with attached steam and shower facilities. The guest journey moves from a welcoming reception and personalised health & wellness consultation to a guided therapy experience,and the trademark Tattva hospitality. For Recovery Zone services, temperature, exposure time and compression are guided according to each guest's selected therapy, comfort and health considerations. Founder's Statement Commenting on the launch, Shipra Sharma, Co-Founder, Tattva Wellness Spa, said: "Holistic wellness has always been central to Tattva Wellness. Our entry into the recovery wellness segment is a natural extension of this philosophy, bringing together traditional massage therapies and modern recovery practices within one thoughtfully designed experience. Recovery is increasingly relevant to urban lifestyles, where stress and pollution place continuous demands on the body. Through these professionally guided therapies, we aim to promote relaxation, support long-term wellbeing, and help guests build greater vitality and resilience into their everyday lives. I invite the people of Delhi NCR to experience these recovery services at our Golf Course Road Tattva Wellness & Recovery Spa."

About Tattva Wellness Spa Tattva Wellness Spa is part of Elementia Wellness Pvt. Ltd. and has built a nationwide presence through a combination of hotel partnerships and independent spa locations. Over the past 13+ years, the brand has grown to more than 120+ spas across 45+ cities in India, offering wellness experiences shaped by personalised care, trained therapists and its core philosophy, "Live More - Do More." Its identity is rooted in the five elements - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vaayu and Aakash - which continue to influence the way its spa journeys are created. Visit Details Tattva Wellness Spa Fourth Floor, Golf Avenue 42, Sunset Boulevard Road, DLF Phase 1, Sector 42, Gurugram

Open daily: 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM Reservations: +91 9999120413 Website: www.tattvaspa.com Email: hello@tattvaspa.com Media Contact Email: marketing@tattvaspa.com Website: www.tattvaspa.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)