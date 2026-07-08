VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: Taurian MPS Limited, a specialized precision engineering manufacturer of crushing, screening, washing, material-handling and mineral-processing equipment, has announced an ambitious growth roadmap, targeting a revenue CAGR of over 50% over the next three years. The Company plans to achieve this through stronger domestic and export order inflows, faster execution cycles, a broader product portfolio and continued investments in expanding its international footprint. The growth outlook is backed by an order book of ₹83.85 crore as of July 1, 2026, providing healthy revenue visibility for the coming months. Domestic orders account for ₹61.10 crore, contributing 73% of the total order book, while export orders stand at ₹22.75 crore, representing nearly 27%. These orders are expected to be executed over the next four to five months, subject to customer advances, final confirmations, site readiness and agreed delivery schedules.

As part of its export strategy, Taurian MPS has strengthened its international dealer network with new appointments across Kenya, Ghana, Thailand and Nepal. These markets continue to witness rising demand for crushing, screening and mineral-processing equipment, supported by investments in infrastructure development, mining, quarrying and road construction. The Company believes its dealer-led approach will enable it to expand into new geographies while maintaining a scalable and capital-efficient operating model. Increasing the share of exports is expected to enhance the overall quality of the Company's revenue. International business typically offers opportunities for improved product realization, structured payment terms, stronger pricing discipline and wider geographic diversification, factors that can contribute to better operating leverage and healthier margins over the long term.

Alongside expanding its market presence, Taurian MPS is also focused on improving operational efficiency by reducing its working-capital cycle. The Company is pursuing advance-linked orders, milestone-based collections, diversified banking channels and tighter customer credit practices to strengthen cash flows while supporting higher execution capacity. The Company's growth strategy is underpinned by favourable industry trends. Demand for crushing, screening and mineral-processing equipment continues to benefit from increasing infrastructure investments, urbanisation, mining activity and aggregate production across India and international markets. Taurian MPS believes these structural drivers, combined with its expanding product portfolio and growing dealer network, will create significant opportunities for long-term growth.

Commenting on the Company's outlook, Mr. Yashvardhan Sumit Bajla, Managing Director, Taurian MPS Limited, said, "Our order book provides strong execution visibility, while our expanding export footprint positions us for the next phase of growth. With new dealer partnerships across Kenya, Ghana, Thailand and Nepal, we are strengthening our international presence and improving the quality of our revenue mix. We are targeting a revenue CAGR of over 50% over the next three years, supported by stronger order inflows, faster execution, a broader product portfolio and disciplined working-capital management." Looking ahead, Taurian MPS remains focused on executing its existing order pipeline while expanding its presence across domestic and international markets. By combining export-led growth with disciplined execution, stronger working-capital management and a wider dealer ecosystem, the Company aims to build a more resilient and geographically diversified business, positioning itself to capitalize on growing demand for crushing, screening and mineral-processing solutions in the years ahead.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)