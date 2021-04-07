Taxmann publishes CA Ravi Chhawchharia's book on 'Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation'

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 7 (ANI/PNN): Taxmann is considered to be the most trusted and authentic publisher of Tax laws for decades in India. Renowned Chartered Accountant from Surat, CA Ravi Chhawchharia's book on 'Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation' is now published across India by the leading tax laws publisher Taxmann.

The objective of this book is to provide a holistic approach to Direct Tax Laws & International Tax while testing the analytical skills of the reader. The book strives to achieve a fine balance between 'detailed studies' and 'summarised approach'. It covers the entire new syllabus as prescribed by ICAI and the whole law of Income Tax written analytically and systematically. Detailed study of sections with hundreds of Practical questions-solutions and 600+ recent and landmark Judicial Decisions make this book a must-read on this subject.

The book is available in two volumes with a total of approx 1400 pages. This book will be useful for Professional Courses like CA, CS, CMA, LL B., M.Com, MBA, LL.M. and other professional exams. In addition to the students, this book will be highly useful as a reference book for Professionals and Tax consultants.

CA Ravi Chhawchharia shares that 'It took me 4 years to research and create the content of this book. The approach of this book is such that the complexities of tax laws are simplified by me in a much lucid manner keeping intact the technical language of tax laws.'

The book has already received good responses from students and professionals alike.

Ravi Chhawchharia is himself an All India Rank holder in all the Professional Courses of Chartered Accountancy, Company Secretaries, and Cost Accountancy, besides being a law graduate. CA Ravi Chhawchharia is the Founder of a special CA STARS Programme, India's only complete free CA Education Program, for financially underprivileged students. Every year he selects 40 to 45 students at each of the three levels of CA course and takes personal care with free food and accommodation for students coming from out of Surat. He doesn't take any donations for this program. Around 90 percent of students under this program are successfully passing the CA exams, considered to be one of the toughest in India. He has achieved many awards and recognition for his numerous accomplishments in the field of CA Education.

Taxmann is considered to be the most trusted and authentic publisher of Tax laws for decades in India. Renowned Chartered Accountant from Surat, CA Ravi Chhawchharia's book on 'Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation' is now published across India by the leading tax laws publisher Taxmann.

The objective of this book is to provide a holistic approach to Direct Tax Laws & International Tax while testing the analytical skills of the reader. The book strives to achieve a fine balance between 'detailed studies' and 'summarised approach'. It covers the entire new syllabus as prescribed by ICAI and the whole law of Income Tax written analytically and systematically. Detailed study of sections with hundreds of Practical questions-solutions and 600+ recent and landmark Judicial Decisions make this book a must-read on this subject.

The book is available in two volumes with a total of approx 1400 pages. This book will be useful for Professional Courses like CA, CS, CMA, LL B., M.Com, MBA, LL.M. & other professional exams. In addition to the students, this book will be highly useful as a reference book for Professionals and Tax consultants.

CA Ravi Chhawchharia shares that 'It took me 4 years to research and create the content of this book. The approach of this book is such that the complexities of tax laws are simplified by me in a much lucid manner keeping intact the technical language of tax laws.'

The book has already received good responses from students and professionals alike.

Ravi Chhawchharia is himself an All India Rank holder in all the Professional Courses of Chartered Accountancy, Company Secretaries, and Cost Accountancy, besides being a law graduate. CA Ravi Chhawchharia is the Founder of a special CA STARS Programme, India's only complete free CA Education Program, for financially underprivileged students. Every year he selects 40 to 45 students at each of the three levels of CA course and takes personal care with free food and accommodation for students coming from out of Surat. He doesn't take any donations for this program. Around 90 percent of students under this program are successfully passing the CA exams, considered to be one of the toughest in India. He has achieved many awards and recognition for his numerous accomplishments in the field of CA Education.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)