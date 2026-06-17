VMPL New Delhi [India], June 17: TBS Media successfully hosted its highly anticipated flagship event, the Global Business Summit 2026, today in New Delhi. The grand summit served as a premier collaborative arena, bringing together elite business visionaries, corporate captains, policymakers, and prominent media celebrities under one roof to brainstorm on sustainable financial strategies and future market trends. The event commenced with a prestigious traditional lamp-lighting ceremony to invoke success and prosperity. The auspicious lamp was lit by distinguished administrative force Mr. Satya Bhushan Jain, alongside host Mr. Dhruv Pachnanda, Founder and CEO of TBS Media, and notable entrepreneur Mr. Ashish Kohli, joined by other special dignitaries. Following the inauguration, the summit transitioned into powerful leadership keynotes, high-impact individual honor segments, and an exclusive cine-spotlight.

A major highlight of the day was an exclusive celebrity award presentation and Fireside Chat featuring actor Mr. Vijayant Kohli, who was honored with the prestigious Breakthrough Performer of the Year - OTT award for his stellar digital footprint. Following this engaging dialogue, the event took a magnificent cinematic turn as production house Chitraview Films introduced its upcoming major project, "A Trip So Far". While prominent actor Mr. Sunny Singh is a core part of this exciting film's star-studded cast, the on-stage interaction was led dynamically by the film's founders, Producer Mr. Piyush Sharma and Writer-Director Ms. Monika Badgujar. The day concluded with the high-profile unveiling of the Annual Edition of the Coffee Table Book, celebrating India's elite commercial giants, followed by a monumental award distribution audited by evaluation experts. The summit's data integrity and intensive market evaluation were driven by iBrands 360 as the official Research Partner.

Executive Perspective "The Global Business Summit 2026 is not merely a convergence of minds; it is a celebration of the raw grit, innovation, and unwavering leadership that defines modern India," said Mr. Dhruv Pachnanda, Founder and CEO of TBS Media. "By bridging the invaluable wisdom of our administrative leaders, the strategic muscle of corporate giants, and the massive narrative-building power of cinematic media, we are shaping an ecosystem where enterprise thrives boundaryless. Today's honorees represent the ultimate architects of our nation's socioeconomic transformation." Official Roll of Honor: Awards & Winners Conducted with absolute scientific transparency by I Brands 360, the summit presented a sequence of prestigious corporate and leadership accolades:

1. TATA Agrico (India's Iconic Brands): Fostering agricultural efficiency and industrial durability for generations by manufacturing premium, long-lasting farming, garden, and construction tools. 2. Fenesta (India's Iconic Brands): Revolutionizing modern Indian living and working spaces with high-insulation, weather-resistant uPVC and aluminum windows and doors. 3. Omaxe Ltd. (India's Iconic Brands): Shaping the urban landscape of the country through architectural excellence in mega townships, high-end residential apartments, and premium commercial hubs. 4. Nest-In (India's Iconic Brands): Redefining fast-track smart infrastructure through eco-friendly, pre-engineered, and modular steel-based building solutions from the house of Tata Steel. 5. Red FM (India's Iconic Brands): Dominating the Indian airwaves as one of the country's most vibrant and high-energy FM radio networks with bold, hyper-local youth programming.

6. BMW 7 Series (India's Iconic Brands): Setting the ultimate gold standard for executive mobility by blending luxury engineering, innovative dashboard tech, and unmatched comfort. 7. Masko Group (India's Leading Brands): Driving structural trust and urban development by executing high-quality residential layouts and robust commercial construction projects. 8. Discovery Wines (Most Admirable Brands): Scaling hospitality and beverage logistics seamlessly through meticulously managed, state-of-the-art nationwide warehousing and premium distribution grids. 9. Chitraview Films (Fastest Growing Brands): Crafting fresh, high-impact cinematic experiences through creative indie filmmaking, strong screenplays, and professional distribution pipelines. 10. Oasis Skin Care Clinic (Fastest Growing Brands): Elevating personal grooming and derma-health by combining clinically proven aesthetic treatments with science-backed personal wellness regimes.

Elite Minds & Individual Leadership Class 11. Mr. Sanjay Agarwala (India's Top Minds): Celebrated for his sharp business intelligence, exceptional executive guidance, and for charting stable growth vectors for complex enterprises. 12. Mr. Mohit Goel, MD, Omaxe Limited (India's Inspirational Leader): Recognizing his fierce real estate foresight, bold expansion blueprints, and stellar corporate management at the helm of Omaxe. 13. Gyan Singh (India's Inspirational Leader): Honored for his masterful organizational governance, operational leadership, and for consistently inspiring businesses to scale up. 14. Ashish Kohli (India's Inspirational Leader): Creating a brilliant global legacy by perfectly harmonizing high-end architectural design with the ancient structural energetic laws of Vastu Shastra.

15. Nisha Narayanan (Most Trusted Leader): Applauded for her highly transparent media governance, creative programming vision, and empowering public broadcasting voices at Red FM. 16. Viraj Kalra, Co-founder, Open Brackets Learning (Most Trusted Leader): Transforming workplace behaviors and empowering C-suite executives to unlock peak leadership capacity through tailored strategic coaching. Her Power - Women Trailblazers Class 17. Anita Sachan (Her Power): Seamlessly blending high-end apparel design with mental resilience as an entrepreneur and certified Heartfulness meditation mentor. 18. Kriti Chaudhary (Her Power - Trailblazer of The Year): Breaking traditional professional boundaries and setting a brilliant benchmark of excellence for upcoming female leaders across corporate sectors.

19. Madhavi Lawre (Her Power - Powerhouse Performer of The Year): Honored for her consistent operational execution, incredible dedication, and for delivering peak performance within her commercial domain. Next-Gen Visionaries Class 20. Sameer Gujral (Young Leader Award 40 Under 40): Redefining modern luxury silhouettes by introducing sharp, contemporary tailoring patterns into premium Indian menswear. 21. Piyush Sharma (Young Leader Award 40 Under 40): Demonstrating profound agility and young business foresight as a co-founder steering production models at Chitraview Films. 22. Monika Badgujar (Young Leader Award 40 Under 40): Driving the future of commercial media through brilliant screen direction, storytelling control, and executive management early in her creative career.

About TBS Media TBS Media is a premier, forward-thinking media conglomerate and intellectual property house specializing in high-impact corporate events, large-scale industry summits, and premium digital storytelling. Known for its rigorous research standards and unmatched capability to bring together industrial titans and public policy officials, TBS Media acts as a crucial catalyst for socio-economic dialogue, business match-making, and brand amplification across diverse financial sectors in India. Media Contact: Corporate Communications Team TBS Media Email: editorial@tbsmedia.in | Website: https://tbsmedia.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)