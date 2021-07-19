TCIS ropes in veteran banker Ajith Somarajan as its Director

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bangalore based K-12 school chain The Cambridge International School (TCIS) has appointed Ajith Somarajan as its Director. Ajith will drive strategic expansion and will be responsible for strengthening operations and corporate governance. Euroschool India, backed by the US private equity giant KKR & Co has partnered with one of the Group schools recently.

Ajith brings over two decades of experience across senior leadership roles at top financial institutions like Yes Bank and ICICI Bank and has been a sector specialist in education.

Commenting on the appointment, Saahil Ahmed, Vice Chairman, TCIS said, "Ajith Somarajan brings with him a wealth of corporate experience and has in-depth understanding of education sector. We are thrilled to have him on-board. We are confident that Ajith's impressive blend of experience and sectoral knowledge, will propel TCIS' growth strategy." Ajith Somarajan said, "I am excited to be part of TCIS team at a pivotal period. Despite Covid related challenging environment, the education sector has proven its resilience. In the backdrop of New Education Policy 2020, pandemic driven paradigm shift in teaching delivery and favourable demography, India is in the cusp of revolutionary changes in education, particularly in K-12 space. TCIS is future-ready and is well-positioned to lead this change. My focus along with the top management will be to create a clear road map for TCIS' growth strategy in this milieu."

