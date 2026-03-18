SMPL New Delhi [India], March 17: Tea1888, a heritage Indian tea brand, today announced the launch of "The 7 AM Ritual," a wellness campaign that encourages starting each day with natural, herbal tea blends. Aimed at busy modern lifestyles, the 7 AM Ritual movement promotes a simple morning routine of brewing science-backed Ayurvedic teas to boost immunity, provide calm, sustained energy, and support digestive wellness. By integrating traditional herbal wisdom with contemporary health needs, Tea1888's new campaign aspires to make morning wellness both accessible and enjoyable. "The 7 AM Ritual is about harnessing ancient herbal knowledge to enrich our fast-paced mornings," said Yogesh Rawat, Founder and CEO of Tea1888. "In place of sugary drinks or jittery fixes, we're inviting people to begin their day with a cup of natural serenity. Our herbal blends combine ingredients prized in Ayurveda and validated by modern science - from immunity-boosting Tulsi (holy basil) to digestion-friendly ginger and mint - so that everyone can experience calm energy and holistic well-being from the moment they wake up.

Key Product Highlights - Ayurvedic Blends for Morning Wellness As part of the campaign, Tea1888 is spotlighting three herbal tea blends specially suited for a daily morning ritual. Each blend features natural ingredients known for specific health benefits, providing a gentle yet effective start to the day: - Panchamrit Herbal Tea: A caffeine-free fusion of five sacred herbs, Himalayan turmeric, ashwagandha, tulsi, mint, and lemongrass, crafted to boost immunity, reduce stress, and aid digestion. Turmeric's curcumin delivers anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, while ashwagandha (an adaptogen) helps the body manage stress and enhance vitality. Tulsi and mint contribute immune-strengthening and digestive support, soothing the stomach and supporting respiratory health. Each sip of Panchamrit provides a balanced, holistic start to the morning, in line with Ayurvedic traditions of nurturing body and mind.

- Turmeric Mint - Tulsi Green Tea: A refreshing green tea blend of premium whole-leaf green tea, healing turmeric, cooling peppermint/spearmint, sweet cinnamon, and sacred tulsi (holy basil). This revitalising combo is a daily companion for energy, clarity, and wellness, offering a gentle caffeine lift without jitters. Turmeric and tulsi work in synergy to strengthen immune defences, as both are rich in anti-inflammatory compounds (curcumin in turmeric; eugenol and polyphenols in tulsi) that help the body ward off infections. Mint and cinnamon support digestion, and mint's menthol relaxes gastrointestinal muscles to relieve bloating. In contrast, cinnamon aids metabolism and blood sugar balance for steady energy. With its antioxidant boost and calming aroma, Turmeric Mint Tulsi Green Tea helps drinkers restore inner balance each morning.

- Tulsi Green Tea: A soothing green tea blend harmonising the brisk freshness of green tea with the earthy warmth of tulsi, plus a zesty kick of dry ginger and lemongrass. This blend is used for its immune support, digestive wellness, and stress relief properties. Holy basil (tulsi) is revered in Ayurveda for its adaptogenic ability to reduce stress and anxiety, promoting mental calm and resilience. Ginger and lemongrass lend digestive benefits; ginger's bioactive gingerols help ease indigestion and inflammation. In contrast, lemongrass has a calming, carminative effect on the stomach. Rich in antioxidants (including green tea's EGCG), Tulsi Green Tea also supports metabolism and respiratory health, making it an ideal morning brew for those seeking a gentle detox and immunity boost in one cup.

Each of these blends is rooted in Ayurvedic ingredients and backed by modern research. For example, studies show that tulsi leaves have antibacterial and antiviral properties that bolster the immune system, and that daily ginger intake can significantly reduce inflammation and improve immune function. "We've thoughtfully curated these teas so that a 7 AM cup can deliver tangible health benefits from anti-inflammatory effects to adaptogenic stress relief, in a completely natural way," explained Rawat. Tea1888's "The 7 AM Ritual" campaign invites consumers to make a mindful shift in their morning routine. The message: Small daily habits, like brewing a cup of herbal tea at dawn, can compound into significant wellness gains over time. The brand encourages participants to join the wellness movement by sharing their morning tea moments and wellness stories on social media with the hashtag #7AMRitual, creating a community of early-morning wellness enthusiasts.

Customers can purchase the 7 AM Ritual collection on the official website (Tea1888.in). The featured blends come in both loose-leaf packs and convenient biodegradable tea bags. Each tea is 100% natural, ethically sourced, and crafted in India, reflecting Tea1888's commitment to quality and authenticity. "Our goal is to inspire a healthier, happier start to the day for everyone," added Yogesh Rawat. "Whether you're a working professional seeking calm focus, a fitness enthusiast looking for a natural immunity boost, or simply someone wanting to improve digestion and well-being, the 7 AM Ritual is a simple step you can take each morning. We're excited to see people across India and beyond share how these herbal rituals are elevating their lives."

For more information about the full range of Tea1888's wellness teas, visit tea1888.in or follow @tea1888_ind on social media. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)