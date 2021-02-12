Team DPIFF announced their official partners for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is nearing and like every year, this year too, the grand and most prestigious award ceremony is expected to be full of revolutionary, big wins and memorable moments. But before that day dawns, a press conference was held in Mumbai to give a head-start to the awards this year.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 will be held on February 20, 2021. And like every year, it will be celebrating the grandeur of Indian Cinema to continue the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke. The Press Conference started on a high note with the presence of Aanchal Goyal - Joint MD MSFCDC Ltd, CS Pusalkar - Grandson of Dadasaheb Phalke, Anil Mishra - Founder and MD of DPIFF, Ram Tiwari - Dy. Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism, Actor Kay Kay Menon, DPIFF CEO Abhishek Mishra, Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh, Programming Head of ZEE5 Aparna Acharekar and many others.

At the Press Conference, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival proudly revealed the integration of ten reputed Tourism States of India as their Official Tourism Partner - Maharashtra Tourism, Punjab Tourism, Assam Tourism, Rajasthan Tourism, Gujarat Tourism, Jharkhand Tourism, Chhattisgarh Tourism, Madhya Pradesh Tourism, Odisha Tourism and Himachal Tourism. For the first time in the history of the entertainment industry, ten venerated tourisms are associated with an event.

The team proudly announced their esteemed partners for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 in affiliation with Incredible India, Co-Powered By State Bank of India, Maharashtra Tourism, Biriyani By Kilo and Majestic Group. In association with Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited, Amar Aquatic, Luxury Auto Partner - Group Landmark, Exclusive Multiplex Partner - PVR, Radio Partner - Red FM, Media Director - Raindrop Media, Transit Partner - Telex, OOH Partner - Minimax Ads, Cause Partner - Child Help Foundation, Technology Partner - Spanrig, Digital Partner - Chakli Art, Support Partner - Novex, PPL, IPRS and TBB.

For the said event, the youth team of DPIFF also received an appreciation and recognition message from Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on 10th February 2021, where the Prime Minister applauded the team for their rigorous hard work and efforts towards the recognition of talent worldwide. And also for promoting brand India globally through the aforesaid platform. Earlier, the team also acclaimed laudation from the Former Prime Minister of India and renowned Economist Dr Manmohan Singh extending his blessing and wishes for a grand ceremony.

