PRNewswire Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 10: India's first officially selected freediving team under AIDA India concluded its campaign at the World Apnea 2026 Pool Championships in Budapest, Hungary, securing 8 white cards and setting three national records. Freediving Association of India at World Apnea 2026, Budapest. The championship, held at the Duna Arena, featured athletes from across the world competing in four pool disciplines: Dynamic Bi-Fins (DYNB), Dynamic No Fins (DNF), Static Apnea (STA), and Dynamic Apnea (DYN). Representing India were Vachan H.U., Archana Thiagarajan, Akshay Thatte and Archana Sankaranarayanan. Vachan H.U. registered three white cards and set two national records during the competition. Archana Thiagarajan secured two white cards and established one national record. Akshay Thatte completed the event with three white cards.

Making history in the world of freediving, Archana Sankaranarayanan became the first Indian to be selected as an Assistant Judge at a Freediving World Championship, a testament to her expertise, dedication, and growing influence in the sport. During the championship, the Indian contingent met Anshuman Gaur, Ambassador of India to Hungary, who congratulated the athletes on their participation. The Embassy of India also hosted a felicitation for the team at its cultural centre. The team also received sponsorship support from Kraken Planet, an international freediving equipment manufacturer, which provided carbon fins for the athletes during the championship. The athletes acknowledged the support extended by coaches, fellow competitors and supporters throughout the event. They also thanked retired Squadron Leader Shanmukha Reddy for his mentorship during the competition.

The performance marks India's first participation as an officially selected national team at the World Apnea Pool Championships and reflects the growing presence of Indian athletes in the international freediving circuit. About Freediving Association of India Freediving is a water sport that involves diving underwater on a single breath, without the use of breathing apparatus such as scuba gear. The Freediving Association of India is the official national body for freediving in India and is dedicated to the development and promotion of freediving in India, established with the vision of creating a structured, transparent, and athlete-focused ecosystem. As an observing member of AIDA International, the association aims to organise national competitions, facilitate athlete participation in international events, and nurture talent to represent India on the world stage.

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