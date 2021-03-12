Teamonk Global's specialty teas sales peak during COVID-19 on the back of global consciousness for healthy lifestyle

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tea solidifies its position as a cup of good health. Teamonk Global today announced that it has recorded a significant increase in sales in the second half of 2020 during COVID-19 on the back of global demand for healthy beverages.

Made in India speciality tea brand, Teamonk Global offers more than 65 variants of 'Signature Teas' carefully selected from the best tea gardens to offer its customers a unique experience, a sense of refreshment and health and immunity-boosting benefits with 100 per cent pure & natural teas. Green tea offers many health benefits to boost immunity, relieves stress and anxiety, weight loss and more which makes it increasingly popular around the world.

In the domestic market, a major contribution in 2020 was registered by green tea with spice flavours like Cinnamon, Kashmiri-Kahwa, Ginger, Cardamom and Clove, followed by green tea with flower flavours such as Jasmine, Chamomile, Rose and Hibiscus. This was trailed by plain white tea, black tea with fruit flavours and plain black tea.

Also, while Oolong tea is emerging as a popular weight-loss tea, White tea known for its high antioxidant properties, is preferred for building immunity and is making inroads in the household, Green tea grew the fastest in International markets recording more than 142 per cent growth in last quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Green tea with herb flavours like peppermint, lemongrass & spearmint cloaked 175 per cent growth in the last quarter of 2020 vis-a-vis last quarter of 2019, followed by green tea with flower-based flavours and then with ayurvedic flavours in the international market. Teamonk Global is present internationally in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Australia.

During the last quarter of 2020, Teamonk registered an overall growth of more than 75 per cent vis-a-vis last quarter of 2019, the steep rise in growth has been due to a shift in the healthy active lifestyle across the globe owing to the pandemic, the consumer is increasingly bracing newer habits that keeps them healthy and immune.

The health and wellness trend is also driving demand for green tea variants with flavours of Turmeric, Hibiscus and Ginger in the global market along with Oolong and white tea. Green tea with ayurvedic ingredients such as Kadha, Triphala & Ashwagandha, launched in late 2020, has seen some good traction in the overall market, primarily due to the medicinal benefits for maintaining good health.

Talking about the trends from Teamonk's platform, Nalin Sood, Co-founder & CEO, Teamonk Global said, "The global tea market is close to USD 6 bn with more than 80 per cent of it being speciality teas in the US and Europe, these are encouraging times for us. We are seeing incredible demand for our products both at home and in international markets.

We are on track to take our speciality teas to more markets globally, invest more in e-commerce and distribution, product innovation and expand our manufacturing capacity. We are targeting the universal need of "looking good and feeling good" and our teas promote both internal and external health and well being, we wish to lead the market by focussing on delivering wellness through a habit called tea."

"The period of the pandemic has been one of profound change in evaluating food and beverage choices. There is a larger focus on mindful consumption and therefore on speciality teas that are known for health benefits. Tea is a key beverage in our daily lives, regardless of geography and nationality and our range of teas appeals to everyone," said Ashok Mittal, Managing Director, Teamonk Global.

"We offer 100 per cent Natural, Whole Leaf Teas with no artificial flavours, oils or essences. We have witnessed significant growth in demand for Oolong and green teas with added ayurvedic flavours in the past year solely because these teas have a direct effect on our mental and physical well-being. In fact, 'chai', if consumed in the purest raw form, has proven to improve brain functioning, increase fat burning and metabolism, lower the risk of some cancers, prevent diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Consumers are realizing that their every-day cup of tea can be one of health and wellness," he added.

Teamonk Global's speciality teas are available online on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Snapdeal, LBB, Smytten, Bigbasket, JioMart (at select locations), Swiggy Superstore in Bengaluru and at Teamonk's official website, popular for corporate gifting as well as bulk institutional sales. Teamonk will also be launching an international version of its website soon to cater to growing international demand.

Founded in 2016, Teamonk is a global, Made in India speciality tea brand, which delivers signature tea experiences from exclusive plantations to its customers. Teamonk repositions tea as an exciting and refreshing beverage underpinned with the category benefit of looking good and feeling good. It offers nearly 60 variants of premium tea ranging from gourmet black teas, distinctive white teas to healthy green and Oolong teas to cater to tea connoisseurs and health enthusiasts alike.

Teamonk is founded by Amit Dutta and Ashok Mittal, both tea connoisseurs and experts in the field with a vision to make available 100 per cent pure and natural speciality teas to consumers across the world, direct from the source. Nalin Sood is the co-founder and CEO of Teamonk.

Teamonk has raised INR 23.5 Cr. in funding and is backed by several Angel investors apart from Inflection Point Ventures, Hunch Ventures, Roots Ventures and Lead Angels.

