BusinessWire India Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 23: TechD Cybersecurity Limited announced strong financial and operational performance for FY26, reflecting accelerating enterprise cybersecurity demand, improving execution capabilities, and continued momentum across its AI-led cybersecurity platform strategy. The company reported Revenue from Operations of INR 51.8 Crore in FY26, representing a robust 74% YoY growth, while PAT increased 68% YoY to INR 14.04 Crore. EBITDA grew significantly to INR 20.16 Crore, showcasing improved operating leverage and scalable profitability. A major highlight of the year was the sharp recovery and acceleration in the second half of FY26. Revenue in H2FY26 grew approximately 85% over H1FY26, supported by stronger order execution, improving enterprise demand, and increased traction across cybersecurity solutions and managed services.

FY26 Financial Highlights Strong Revenue Momentum - Revenue from Operations surged 73.88% YoY to INR 51.81 Cr in FY26 from INR 29.79 Cr in FY25, reflecting strong business momentum and rising enterprise cybersecurity demand. Robust Profitability Growth - EBITDA increased 83.66% YoY to INR 20.16 Cr, supported by improved operating leverage, better execution efficiency, and scalable business operations. Healthy PAT Expansion - Profit After Tax (PAT) grew 67.61% YoY to INR 14.04 Cr, demonstrating strong profitability, disciplined cost management, and improving margins. Significant H2FY26 Acceleration - H2FY26 Revenue stood at INR 33.62 Cr, witnessing approximately 85% growth over H1FY26, indicating stronger order execution and accelerating business traction. Sharp Improvement in H2 Profitability

- H2FY26 EBITDA grew to INR 11.17 Cr, up 136.22% YoY, while H2FY26 PAT increased to INR 7.67 Cr, up 87.38% YoY. Strong Operating Cash Flow - Operating cash flow improved sharply to INR 8.55 Cr in FY26 versus INR 0.95 Cr in FY25, reflecting stronger collections, healthy cash generation, and improving operational efficiency. Strengthened Balance Sheet - Net worth expanded significantly to approximately INR 71.82 Cr post IPO, strengthening the company's financial position and growth capacity. Debt-Light Financial Position - The company maintains a strong debt-free balance sheet, which provides financial flexibility to fund the Cyber Valley project and international expansion across Canada and GIFT City.

Operational & Strategic Highlights During FY26, TechD accelerated its strategic transition toward becoming an AI-native cybersecurity platform company with the launch of TECHD ONE, its next-generation integrated cybersecurity platform. The company also relaunched its digital platform, www.techdefence.ai, strengthening its positioning across enterprise cybersecurity, managed security services, compliance, and AI-led threat intelligence solutions. TechD continues to witness increasing traction across enterprise customers while expanding its international footprint across Canada, the UAE, GIFT City, and other global markets. Backed by healthy repeat business, long-term client relationships, and rising demand for cybersecurity, data protection, and digital infrastructure solutions, the company remains well-positioned to capitalize on the growing global cybersecurity opportunity.

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