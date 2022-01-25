TechGig Geek Goddess names India's best tech workplaces for women, honours top leaders promoting diversity & inclusion

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/Mediawire): India's biggest coding competition for women - TechGig Geek Goddess 2021 - declared the winners of its inaugural Diversity and HR Awards as:
& gt; & gt; Tech Woman Leader
Varundeep Kaur, Chief Information Officer, Spice Money
& gt; & gt; Diversity Advocate Star
Archana V, Business Partner - Communications & Engagement, Dunnhumby India
& gt; & gt; Best HR Practises for Women
Dunnhumby India
The winners of the maiden edition of Geek Goddess Diversity and HR Awards were announced in Dec'21 with an aim to highlight the top technology leaders and companies doing outstanding work to promote gender diversity in three categories. Geek Goddess celebrated its sixth edition in 2021 with record breaking 73,000 registrations from women coders. IIT BHU's student Sangeeta Mishra was declared winner in a virtual grand finale ceremony.
Geek Goddess is acclaimed to provide a democratic platform for all women technologists to show their coding skills and win prizes, accolades and get hired in the career fair. This year, the competition added the Geek Goddess Diversity and HR awards which received more than a dozen nominations in each category.
All nominations underwent a critical scrutiny by a jury panel to ensure that only the accurate and worthy nominations get shortlisted. The shortlisted entries were put to public voting and winners were declared in Dec'21.
Congratulating the winners, Sanjay Goyal, Business Head, TechGig and TimesJobs said, "The winners' declaration at the Geek Goddess Diversity & HR Awards was a jubilant moment for us. For years, Geek Goddess has promoted & advocated women in technology. With these awards, we wish to name and honour people and companies championing this cause in their respective area of work. Heartiest congratulations to all the winners".
Neha Gupta, HR Director, dunnhumby India accepted the award on behalf of her company. "We are honoured and humbled to win the HR Best Practises for Women Award. This recognition has encouraged our resolve to strengthen our gender diversity proposition even further and take it to the next level."
Sharing her jubilation, Archana V, Business Partner - Communications & Engagement, Dunnhumby India said, "Absolutely thrilled and grateful with the recognition from TechGig as Diversity Advocate Star 2021! Just by participating and getting nominated we've learnt so much, and this win motivates us to keep pushing ourselves to aim for a truly diverse and inclusive community".
Talking about her victory, Varundeep Kaur, Chief Information Officer, Spice Money said, "I am feeling happy and thrilled. The opportunity to connect with likeminded winners has amplified the overall euphoria. I hope I am able to inspire many more buddy women leaders in tech space and otherwise. This award also sets a precedent of bringing a more innovative diverse workforce and being a stronger enabler."
