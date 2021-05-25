Technologically advanced professional cooking systems can bring efficiencies in your food business operations

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Are you hurrying up to wipe the ice cream off your bowl for it melts quickly now? Yes, to remind you, the Summer season is here and so is the vacation mood!

It is the time when most people usually spend valuable time with dear ones, either hitting new destinations or just for a stroll followed by a dinner at our favourite cozy restaurant. While these are extraordinary times, everyone's experience remains seamless in the comfort of their homes. No matter how and where, experiencing delicacies remains integral in everybody's life.

The COVID-19 pandemic did come as a spoilsport for the summer season last year and now again this year. However, food and the experiences weaved around it remains close to one's heart and timeless too.

The flavoursome dumplings from the street-style-food serving restaurant to the lip-smacking grills from another, people keep craving for the morsels of love and want to keep experiencing it. Although the dynamics of delivering food on the plate during these trying times have changed, the demand for indulgent culinary experience remains and is here to stay. But, what takes the centre stage is, cautiousness that remains top on the list and health and hygiene remain imperative. The consumer is all the more diligent of the places that they order their supper from.

The onus now is on the foodservice sector, wherein it is no more just about presenting a hospitable culinary experience but delivering food security too. Despite grave headwinds like bleeding costs, no revenue generation, and wary consumer sentiments that the sector faced as a whole in the wake of the pandemic, the industry has been robust to make its way through the crisis.

On the back of technology, Cloud Kitchens garnered great fame, QR code menus became a standard on tabletops at restaurants, and food delivery apps are now seeing a turnaround rate never fathomed before.

Staying afloat is already achieved as restaurants slowly find the grip of the new normal. It is time to thrive now on the back of increased home deliveries, especially during this season. Technology will be the saviour here too as it answers a lot of questions about operational efficiency and food safety during this busy season.

As earlier mentioned, the hunger for outside food skyrockets in summer during which schools are on vacations and families find more time to spend with each other. The number of food orders goes high while the expected time of serving tends to be shorter. Being so hard-pressed in the kitchen surely causes a burn-out for the kitchen staff, which might indirectly show in the quality of the food, flavour, consistency, and most crucially - hygiene compliance, etc.

Moreover, if there is a staff shortage during this time, it can really bring down efficiencies and hurt the business. Not to forget, increased usage of traditional cooking equipment also demands frequent cleaning during operation hours to maintain the hygiene level.

Investing in technologically advanced cooking systems like smart combi-steamers such as RATIONAL iCombi Pro is going to help your food business save a lot. Scalable batches of food, multi-cuisine cooking, consistent results, hygiene compliance at its best coupled with self-cleaning function, among many others, you name it and the equipment will help you have it.

Technological application has come a long way in professional kitchens over the past decade now. Agility in including the technology in your kitchen operations will not only help you reap maximum benefits out of this key season but will even benefit you substantially in the longer run.

The author for this article is (https://www.linkedin.com/in/vikram-goel-0336537) Vikram Goel, Managing Director, RATIONAL International India Pvt. Ltd.

