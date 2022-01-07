TEDx back at Aldamans Street (Nyala, Sudan), fourth edition in January 22.

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/SRV): After another difficult year marked by pandemic and racial tensions, the TEDxAldamanStreet is back focusing on a timely topic for its 2022 TEDx event: Together We Can.
The title for the event is Aldamans Street, as it is one of the most popular streets and landmarks in the entire city of Nyala. It's rare to find a resident of Nyala city who doesn't have a prodigious and astonishing story related to this street, all those factors affected positively in selecting event title to be TEDxAldamanStreet.
The event will be conducted in Hamado Conference Hall because it's linked with various meaningful events and memorable cultural activities that take place among the local community and are held in this hall.
The curation team agreed on the theme 'together we can' due to main two reasons. To highlight the 'teamwork' and how an individual's job would be much easier when hands are combined to do the work together. The curation team has been supportive and upholding each other to achieve more satisfying impacts, to remind the audience and local community that 'impossible doesn't exist when we're together'.
All the audience, volunteers, and organizing team will be equipped with insights on how to work as a team to get better results rather than working alone and also to improve and sharpen their existing skills along with the guidance from diverse domains and that will create a positive disruption with lasting impact.
Considering the pandemic scenario and community member's financial status, the curation team have revised the ticket charges and reduced the prices so everyone can attend the event and gain insights form amazing speakers lined-up.
