PNN New Delhi [India], August 21: The second edition of TEDxSukhna Lake is set to take place on 26 August 2026 at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh, bringing together more than 800 attendees from across the country for a day of ideas, conversations and perspectives under the theme "The Age of Possibilities." Positioned as North India's biggest TEDx event, this year's edition will feature a diverse lineup of thought leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers, healthcare professionals, senior military veterans and industry pioneers. The speakers represent organisations and institutions including OpenAI, Google, Meta, Visa, Snapchat, ICAI and PRS Legislative Research, alongside accomplished leaders from business, healthcare, finance, defence and entrepreneurship.

The event aims to create a platform where ideas from different disciplines come together, encouraging audiences to question conventional thinking and explore the possibilities shaping the future. Speaking about the second edition, Vivek Mehra, Organiser, TEDxSukhna Lake, said, "The Age of Possibilities is about bringing together people from around the country who are creating change in completely different fields and allowing people to learn from perspectives they may not encounter otherwise. With our second edition, we have focused on building a diverse speaker lineup and creating an experience that extends beyond the stage and into the wider city." The event has received strong institutional and corporate support. Shoolini University is the Powered By Partner, while Chandigarh Tourism is the Government Partner. The event's partner ecosystem also includes IASH Marcomm Ventures as Event Marketing Partner, My FM as FM Partner, Mofiso as Gifting Partner and Zivanche as Luxury Partner. HR Hygiene Products, Cyber Cops, Unify Wizards & Liv Up are also supporting the event.

To build awareness ahead of the event, TEDxSukhna Lake has undertaken an extensive promotional campaign across Chandigarh, including large-format outdoor hoardings, a first for TEDx events in Chandigarh. The organisers have also focused on extending the reach of the event beyond the physical gathering. Talks from the event will become part of the wider official TEDx Talks ecosystem on YouTube, enabling the ideas and conversations shared in Chandigarh to reach audiences beyond the city and country. The second edition builds on the foundation established by TEDxSukhna Lake's first edition, with a larger speaker lineup, wider outreach and a stronger focus on conversations across disciplines. With more than 800 attendees expected, the audience will include students, young professionals, entrepreneurs, business leaders, creators and policymakers from Chandigarh and across the country.

Tickets are currently available on District. The complete confirmed speaker lineup is available on the official TEDxSukhna Lake event page. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)