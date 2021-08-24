Teerthanker Mahaveer University and Edu Brain Overseas UAE join hands to empower students through international internship opportunities

You would like to read
NewDelhi [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Teerthanker Mahaveer University Uttar Pradesh has signed an MoU with (https://www.edubrainoverseas.com) Edu Brain Overseas in the presence of top educators Dr. Raghuvir Singh, Dr. Manjula Jain, Dr. Aditya Sharma, Supriya Rai, and Som Sharma. This mutual relation memorandum will facilitate an international platform for students for obtaining world-class industrial exposure in international companies.
Dr. Raghuvir Singh, Vice-Chancellor of (https://www.tmu.ac.in/tmu/vicechancellor) Teerthanker Mahaveer University and Som Sharma Director of Edu Brain Overseas said the students from all around the world are looking for professional industrial exposures in their chosen career whereas new-age employers are in search of young professionals with relevant past industrial exposures. To connect the link between young professionals and new age employers' international internships are the best possible option to attain career-relevant skills.
Edu Brain Overseas international internship programs in UAE, Singapore, France, New Zealand, US, Australia, Germany, and India assist young professionals to acquire personal and professional skills and help to build up a global network, develop industry-related skills like time management, effective communication, learning of new language, culture, and adapting to the office environment.
Edu Brain Overseas world's most promising International Internship provider company run by the young experienced professional Som Sharma is an expert in students career counselling, visa assistance, and management training.
Edu Brain Overseas is committed to providing one-stop solutions for the international internships during the pandemic in virtual, online and physical internships and placement for higher education students and has a well-established global network with world-class foreign companies & universities.
These international internships can be modified according to the student's convenience whether they want to intern virtually or opt for offline mode. The duration of this global internship can be varied from 1 month to 12 months.
The MoU of Edu Brain Overseas with Teerthanker Mahaveer University will emphasize providing the best-suited internship program and placement opportunities to the university's students as per the academic calendar.
Edu Brain Overseas will take in charge of giving full assistance to students i.e. getting application forms of international universities, hotels, colleges, world best companies and helping students to fill them, guiding them giving full-fledged career counselling, preparing documents, timely submissions of documents to ensure a smooth process in getting a visa to international interning aspirants.
For more information write us on eduvisa@edubrainoverseas.com or visit (https://www.edubrainoverseas.com)
