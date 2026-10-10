PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 9: Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies is demonstrating Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC) at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026. As the industry looks beyond 5G and towards 6G, new technological frontiers are being explored to transform communication networks into intelligent digital infrastructure. Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC) is one such foundational technology, enabling next-generation wireless networks to function as pervasive radar systems for enhanced situational awareness. The joint demonstration highlights how ISAC can leverage communication signals to detect and track objects in the surrounding environment, such as moving vehicles on city roads and drones in strategic areas, without requiring dedicated sensing infrastructure. By combining connectivity, sensing, and AI-driven analytics, ISAC has the potential to create more adaptive, context-aware, and efficient digital infrastructure.

The demonstration brings together Tejas Networks' 5G base station and Qualcomm Technologies' Radio Unit (RU) and Distributed Unit (DU) chipsets, supported by low-power compute and AI inference capabilities. By enabling connectivity and sensing on a common infrastructure foundation, it illustrates how existing 5G networks can evolve to support applications such as drone and vehicle tracking, traffic management and critical-infrastructure monitoring. It also provides a tangible step towards the AI-native architecture envisioned for 6G. Dr. Kumar N. Sivarajan, Chief Technology Officer of Tejas Networks, said, "ISAC is emerging as one of the most promising technology directions for future 6G networks. By integrating communication and environmental sensing within the same network infrastructure, ISAC unlocks transformative applications across transportation, public safety, industrial automation, smart cities, and defence. This ability to generate and monetize spatial intelligence also enables a significant new value proposition for mobile operators, extending their role beyond high-speed connectivity to providing real-time environmental insights for commercial and strategic use cases."

"Strong industry partnerships are essential to translating the vision for 6G into practical capabilities. Our collaboration with Tejas Networks demonstrates wide-area sensing on live 5G infrastructure, showing how wireless networks can extend beyond connectivity to deliver real-time intelligence about their surroundings. For Qualcomm, this marks an important step in India's journey towards 6G, laying the foundation for sensing-based services that can create new value for operators and support more informed decision-making across industries," said Rajen Vagadia, President, Qualcomm India. The joint showcase highlights an evolution in the role of wireless networks, from connecting people and devices to understanding the environments around them. As the industry advances towards 6G, ISAC offers a path to build on existing network infrastructure, creating new opportunities for operators to deliver sensing-based services and for industries to make more informed, real-time decisions.

About Tejas Networks Limited Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder. For more information, visit Tejas Networks Ltd. at http://www.tejasnetworks.com About Qualcomm Qualcomm is a global computing leader at the center of the AI era, enabling intelligence to scale from the most personal devices to large-scale infrastructure. Building on more than four decades of innovation, we develop platforms and solutions that bring together advanced AI, high-performance, low-power computing and industry-leading connectivity - powering products and services used around the world. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Qualcomm Dragonwing and Qualcomm Dragonfly are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. SAFE HARBOUR Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, our ability to successfully implement our strategy and our growth and expansion plans, technological changes, our exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India which have an impact on our business activities or investments, changes in the laws and regulations that apply to the industry in which the Company operates. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

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