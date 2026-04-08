PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 8: Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that it has been declared the winner of the Golden Peacock Innovative Product/Service Award (GPIPSA) for its WavePlexus™ portfolio of Radio Access Network (RAN) products. The Golden Peacock Awards are administered by the Institute of Directors and are regarded as a benchmark of excellence in corporate innovation and governance. The company was also certified to have successfully met the rigorous standards and evaluation benchmarks of the Golden Peacock Excellence Model, reflecting a strong commitment to sustainability-driven excellence. The Golden Peacock award was adjudged by an eminent jury chaired by Hon'ble Justice Uday U. Lalit, former Chief Justice of India, along with other distinguished jury members from diverse fields. The awards have a meticulously defined and transparent evaluation criteria managed by independent professional assessors and are recognized as a 'Badge of Excellence' globally.

The WavePlexus™ portfolio is an indigenously designed family of modular, energy-efficient 4G and 5G radio and baseband products, including advanced 32TR and 64TR Massive MIMO solutions, that are compliant to both 3GPP and O-RAN standards. Deployed at scale in carrier-grade networks, both in India and internationally, the portfolio is designed to deliver world-class performance, lower power consumption, and reduced total cost of ownership across diverse deployment environments. Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Kumar N. Sivarajan, Chief Technology Officer, Tejas Networks, said: "We are honored to be declared as the recipient of the prestigious Golden Peacock Innovative Product/Service Award for our versatile WavePlexus™ RAN portfolio. This recognition underscores the strength of our extensive R & D capabilities and our commitment to building high-performance networking solutions aligned with global standards. It enables our customers to deploy scalable, energy-efficient, and future-proof wireless networks with significantly lower total cost of ownership."

About Tejas Networks Limited Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder. For more information, visit Tejas Networks Ltd. at http://www.tejasnetworks.com SAFE HARBOUR Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, our ability to successfully implement our strategy and our growth and expansion plans, technological changes, our exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India which have an impact on our business activities or investments, changes in the laws and regulations that apply to the industry in which the Company operates. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

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